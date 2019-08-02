Its BBQ Time!
More than 70 professional and backyard teams filled Hartselle's Sparkman Park on Saturday for a weekend of fun, entertainment and barbecue. Cooks with secret rubs and sauces showed off their expertise during the 10th annual Cotton Pickin’ BBQ competition. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.