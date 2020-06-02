Morgan County's number of COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in the past two weeks, and a public health official on Monday implored residents to take responsibility for protecting themselves and others during this “war.”
“It’s been a tough two months” since Morgan County’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed, said Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Northern District. “It’s been even tougher the last two weeks. There have been some rather daunting issues that have come up in the past two weeks despite the fact that many folks are doing what they need to do.”
Morgan County had 287 confirmed cases by Monday evening, and 171 had occurred in the past 14 days. “Sixty percent of the cases have actually occurred since we relaxed the rules, (since) things opened up,” Smith said.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 11 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, according to Noel Lovelace, the hospital’s vice president of development. That represented an increase of seven since Wednesday.
Smith said, “I’d like to tell you that the numbers have gone up because we’re doing more testing, and to some extent, that’s true. The problem is we’re doing more testing for the wrong reasons. We’re doing more testing because more people have been exposed to situations that we’d rather that they had not been in.”
As the state’s restrictions due to the pandemic have relaxed, “our concern is that we’re relaxing our precautions and that gets us in trouble,” Smith said later. “We need to take responsibility in protecting ourselves and others because we determine our own fate.”
In data released Sunday, the ADPH reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County, the highest one-day increase since testing began. The second-highest total (28) came last Tuesday and third-highest total (20) was recorded Thursday.
“It’s more important that we look at a trend line (for cases) than a single day,” Smith said.
On May 11, Alabama restaurants were allowed to resume on-site dining and hair salons, gyms and bars were allowed to reopen. At the time, State Health Officer Scott Harris said it takes two or three weeks to know the effects of loosening restrictions on public gatherings, and he urged senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions to avoid gatherings, minimize trips out of the house and stay away from people who are sick.
Nationwide, the number of cases has reached 1.83 million, with more than 106,000 deaths, surpassing the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War, Smith said.
“What that says to me is that we’re in a war,” she said. “We’re in a war across this nation (and) we are all the soldiers, and we’re going to make the decisions about whether we come out of this war OK or not.
“We all have combat fatigue, we all have mask fatigue, we all have stay-at-home fatigue but we’re still in a war where we’ve got to look at what we’re going to do to protect each other.”
Government business
Local officials asked at a briefing Monday that residents conduct government business remotely if possible.
Even though the Morgan County Courthouse and satellite tag offices are open for business, Commission Chairman Ray Long encouraged residents if possible to conduct business online, like renewing vehicle tags, to avoid having to stand in lines.
It is “our responsibility as individuals to take care of ourselves and protect our neighbors,” whether it’s at the courthouse, at a playground or at a grocery store, Long said.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling also urged residents who need to contact city departments, to do so first by phone or email.
At the briefing, Smith compared pandemic protocol to safe driving measures: “Whatever you do, maintain your distance and please wear your safety belt at all times,” she said, holding up a face mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.