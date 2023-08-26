It’s Friday night. Get to the stadium ahead of kickoff. The heat and excitement are palpable.
People are already moving in the parking lot: old, young, singles and families. They are converging on a brick gatehouse. Join the gaggle.
Hand in your ticket or show your season pass. You’re through.
It smells like popcorn. Hip hop music is coming from the loudspeakers over the home stands to your left. To your right, the away stands face the setting sun. Head left.
Dodge the children throwing footballs back and forth in front of the concession stand. There’s a poster of faces flanking the left side of the vendor window. "Austin Marching Band 2024 Senior Class," it reads. Portraits of senior cheerleaders hang opposite.
Pick a spot high in the bleachers under stadium lights that aren’t yet needed. You can feel the loudspeaker music through your seat.
Players in red-and-white and orange-and-black warm up on the forest-green turf.
The home marching band enters along the field in single file, tubas first, piccolos last.
The music stops. The field clears. The seven-member Austin High dance team takes the 50-yard line, and they wave their limbs and pompoms to Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”
Next: the Austin High cheerleaders line up parallel to the home stands, fists on hips. They do flips as they are introduced by an announcer, one by one, and then take their positions along the sideline.
A digital scoreboard behind a yellow goal post counts down until kickoff. Only a few minutes to go. There are more people in the stands now, and the ones below you squeeze along the pathway between the stands and the field searching for open seats. Two of them are young men, shirtless with chests painted orange.
The announcer informs the audience of two hydration stations on either side of the stadium’s entrance. Stay hydrated, the voice cautions. Decatur Fire and Rescue personnel are at the game to attend to any heat-related issues.
Opposite the gatehouse, notice the machine-made fog emanating from a black inflatable tunnel with "Go Bears" in orange lettering. On the away side, a red tunnel ends in an oversized football helmet.
The marching band is on the field now, along with the JROTC color guard. The crowd stands with hands over hearts for the national anthem.
The voice announces four captains for each team, and the groups walk in tandem from the sideline to the middle of field. Austin wins the coin toss and defers. Both sides cheer.
They cheer louder as both teams run out of their tunnels led by players holding flags that spell out "TIGERS" and "AHS," and the bands now in either stands try to drown out the other side; it’s a cacophony of snares and trumpets. Across the field, a group of young men with painted white bodies lean over the railing and gesticulate with red-and-white props and shout things that you cannot hear. Closer, the home cheerleaders kick white sneakered feet above their heads and shout things through white cones.
The sun is just below the tree line now. It’s a little cooler. You’ve been waiting for this moment, this Southern communion.
Everything feels right.
It’s kickoff time in the River City.
