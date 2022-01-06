When the feels-like temperature falls into single digits tonight, Decatur's homeless community won't have a heated indoor shelter available, and those who typically provide for the homeless don't know what the solution is.
Hands Across Decatur is using its facility as a daytime warming center, but it doesn't open until between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sue Terrell, founder and executive director, said they will usually close about 3 p.m.
“We’ll feed them here and stay open as long as they need us to be here … but around 3 p.m., most people are gone who are homeless to get back in the camp before it gets dark outside,” Terrell said.
Terrell said she does not have a solution for providing an overnight shelter for the homeless in Decatur.
"We're not a shelter, so we can't be open overnight," she said. "We're not set up for that."
The Salvation Army in Decatur has mostly moved away from providing overnight shelter and started a program that will provide transitional housing to those trying to get back on their feet. The organization did want to continue opening an overnight shelter during severe weather but has been unable to find staffing.
“That’s the biggest thing for us is having people who can run the shelter," Salvation Army Capt. LeAnna Marion said. "We are not allowed to use volunteers to do that.”
Once the Salvation Army fills positions and gets new employees trained, it does intend on opening the shelter on occasion.
“Our hope is that we can open up for inclement weather and cold weather,” Marion said.
Tab Bowling, mayor of Decatur, said he may need to look at the fact that there's not a warming center in the city, especially since The Salvation Army facility isn't open.
Bowling said staffing is the main problem with having a warming center. The city does not have the personnel or training to open one of its recreation centers as a place for the homeless to get out of the cold.
Some of the city's churches, Bowling said, may be more suitable because they have facilities, including a kitchen, for opening a warming center for the homeless.
"It really takes a special heart to care and want to do something of that nature," Bowling said.
Lynne Simmons, ministry director at Tennessee Valley Outreach, said they are not considered a warming center. "People check in here to live, to stay more than just overnight. ... We don't have facilities for transients necessarily."
Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Morgan County, said, "It's tragic that we don't have any place. ... The only place I would know to send them is to Huntsville because they've got a couple of shelters there."
Andy Kula from the National Weather Service in Huntsville said temperatures are expected to be in the 20s by this afternoon and drop into the teens with a windchill in the single digits by tonight.
The wind this afternoon and evening will be between 10 mph to 15 mph with a few gusts around 20 mph, Kula said.
Friday temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, Kula said, and at night in the lower to mid 20s.
Terrell said some members of the homeless community that she encounters live in their cars. They will get a metal can and light a candle inside of the can for warmth, Terrell said.
For the homeless staying outside, “Some have the propane heaters, so we’ll give them little bottles of propane,” Terrell said. Most have camps with tents, Terrell said.
“We give them tarps and sleeping bags, and we do whatever we can. We give them HotHands (hand warmers and foot warmers)," Terrell said. All week Hands Across Decatur has also distributed blankets, backpacks, pads to sleep on and food.
Hands Across Decatur is normally only open Monday through Thursday but will be open Friday and Saturday this week due to the wintry weather.
