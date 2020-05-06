Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. is one of six finalists for the director of schools position in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Hopkins is scheduled to interview via teleconference with the system this afternoon.
“I’m honored to be chosen as a finalist,” Hopkins, 53, said. “When this opportunity came along, I wasn’t looking for another job, but this is a great opportunity for me and my family. It’s a great school system and it’ll be a wonderful opportunity for someone.”
Hopkins has 32 years in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent. In 2018, Hopkins, a Republican, received 78% of the vote in the general election to defeat Democrat Glenn Bryant for reelection. He earns $129,854 annually in his third term as superintendent. Hopkins said the pay of the Tennessee job is in line with his current salary. He would also receive retirement for his years in Alabama schools.
Morgan County school board member Tom Earwood said he is happy to see Hopkins as a finalist.
“We would miss him, and we cheer him on at the same time,” Earwood said. “He’s a go-getter, and if he gets the job, he’ll be a great hire for them.”
Julie Clausen, chairwoman of the Morgan County Republican Party Executive Committee, said if Hopkins were to resign to take the Tennessee position, the school board would hire a replacement to fill out his term. If the board were unable to find a replacement, State School Superintendent Eric Mackey would appoint a successor, Clausen said.
Other finalists for the Fayetteville director of schools position are Rujena Dotson, educational supervisor for the system; Bridgette Jones, principal of Ralph Askins Elementary in Fayetteville; Myles Hebrard, supervisor of special education, Oak Ridge (Tennessee) Schools; David Martin, superintendent of the Tennessee School for the Blind; and Beverly Miller, director of instruction, Maury County (Tennessee) Schools.
The system hopes to name a successor by Aug. 1 to replace Janine Wilson, who is retiring Dec. 31.
The Fayetteville school system has about 1,500 students at one elementary school, one middle school and one high school. Morgan County Schools has 18 schools and about 7,500 students.
