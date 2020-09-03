Instead of its annual kickball tournament, which brought in $34,000 last year, Hospice of the Valley will hold a virtual fundraiser to raise money.
Through “Hands for Hospice of the Valley,” the nonprofit organization is challenging teams to raise and submit funds by Sept. 26. The top two teams will receive awards.
“It’s been a challenging time for all nonprofits. The kickball tournament is our largest fundraiser of the year. We will be lucky to raise half of what we raised last year,” said Hospice of the Valley director Debbie Heard.
Proceeds will go to Hospice of the Valley’s goodwill services, including serving indigent patients, operating the Community Bereavement Center and organizing the Friend-to-Friend program in schools. Last year, Hospice of the Valley treated 13 indigent patients, reached 200 people through the free classes at the Community Bereavement Center and served 512 children in the Friend-to-Friend program.
Combined, those services cost $317,000, for which Hospice of the Valley received no reimbursement, said Bridget Montgomery, business development director with the nonprofit organization.
The “Hands for Hospice of the Valley” fundraiser plays a crucial role in the hospice’s ability to continue operating goodwill services.
“For the kickball tournament, we had three main corporations that totaled half of what we raised. Due to the pandemic and the economy, they are not able to help. We are really relying on the community to step in. By helping us out, they are helping the community,” Montgomery said.
The Decatur-based Hospice of the Valley, with clients in Morgan and Lawrence counties, has continued to serve patients and operate virtual and in-person grief groups during the coronavirus pandemic.
The end-of-life-care organization recently accepted its first clients with COVID-19.
“Some hospices are not taking COVID-19 patients,” Heard said. “We made the decision that as long as we had personal protective equipment and we could keep the staff safe we were going to take COVID-19 patients.”
Heard said former director Carolyn Dobson set the precedent of accepting all patients in the late 1980s when Hospice of the Valley admitted its first AIDS patients.
“When the AIDS crisis broke out, there was a discussion whether Hospice of the Valley would take patients. Carolyn said of course Hospice would accept AIDS patients because that is the organization’s mission and purpose,” Heard said.
To learn more about Hospice of the Valley and participate in “Hands for Hospice of the Valley,” visit hospiceofthevalley.net.
