When deputies arrived near Falkville on Sunday evening in response to a 911 call, they found Joshua Lamar Knighten sprawled on the ground saying he "did not mean to," another man dead in a vehicle and a third man in the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. A fourth person, with critical injuries, later arrived at the Falkville Police Department.

