Beginning Monday, Hudson Road north of Old Moulton Road Southwest will be closed for realignment work for about seven weeks, according to District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark.
He said Pleasant Hill Road will be lined up with Lamon Road to eliminate a bad angle for motorists along Hudson. Also, the county will align Hudson and Modaus roads at the four-way stop at Old Moulton Road during the project, he said.
The entire project is expected to cost about $700,000. Clark said many Lawrence County and Trinity commuters travel Hudson Road daily.
“We waited for schools to be out for the summer before doing this phase,” Clark said. “We are urging motorists to avoid the entire area this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.