The Alabama Department of Transportation will be conducting bridge work on Interstate 65 South, north of the exit 318 near Falkville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, according to an ALDOT spokesman.
Seth Burkett advises motorists to reduce speed, prepare to merge and expect delays if they are traveling in the impacted area.
