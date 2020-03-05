The annual Decatur Kiwanis Club Pancake Day was held Saturday in Decatur Middle School's cafeteria. In its 54th year, the event raises money to benefit organizations that work with youth in Decatur and Morgan County. About 5,000 people enjoyed unlimited amounts of pancakes and sausages.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
