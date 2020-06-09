A public health official said Memorial Day weekend activities may partly explain a 38% spike in COVID-19 cases in Morgan County in the past week.
The number of inpatients with COVID-19 at Decatur Morgan Hospital also increased from 11 on June 1 to 19 on Monday.
Judy Smith, public health administrator for Alabama Department of Public Health's Northern District, said the likely link between the rise in cases and Memorial Day weekend events and travel shows the need for continued precautions.
“We need to assume when we’re out and about, that everybody, potentially, could expose us," she said Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county rose by 108 to 395 between June 1 and Monday, according to statistics from the ADPH. Although that 38% increase in cases is alarming, Smith said it can be partially explained by a lag in reporting on the ADPH dashboard, which monitors COVID-19 cases and details by county. The increase did not happen in one day, which Smith said is good news.
“It was over the course of the week and not just that one day, so it within itself should not stimulate panic. If you look at the state dashboard and you look at all the counties across the state, everybody had a spike,” Smith said. “Bad news is, it is a serious condition and it’s throughout our state. Currently, there are over 20,000 people in this state who are positive for the virus.”
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addressed the increased number of cases during a news conference Monday and reiterated that residents should wear face masks, wash their hands with warm water and soap, and remember to disinfect. He was joined at the morning news conference by Smith and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
---
Hospital has PPE
In a later interview, Decatur Morgan Hospital Interim President Danny Crowe said the 19 inpatients are mostly local residents. He said the jump in the hospital’s number of inpatients with the coronavirus is not particularly alarming, and is to be expected as the virus’s overall transmission rate increases.
“As it goes up in the county, we’ll get patients who need hospitalization from that general increase,” he said.
Crowe said that Decatur Morgan Hospital can obtain PPE (personal protective equipment) from the Huntsville Health System, of which the hospital is part. He said the hospital has not had issues with access to sufficient PPE, and that the hospital has enough beds in its ICU and other units. Additionally, other hospitals in the area have open beds if there were a need for Morgan County cases to be transferred.
“If there’s a sudden spike there could be issues, but we have sufficient beds right now," he said.
Crowe said that although the amount of work hospital staff is assigned “will stress anyone,” nurses and other staff are doing well and exercising care with their PPE.
“We’ve had a very good team here. This is what they do,” Crowe said. “They take care of their patients, and it’s not uncommon for us to have this number of patients in the hospital.”
Crowe said there is “a distinct possibility” that public gatherings like graduation ceremonies and protests could lead to another spike in cases in the near future.
“In looking back over the numbers, about two weeks ago was the Memorial Day holiday and now we’re seeing an increase in the positives. It is concerning to some extent.”
Regarding the role that public events like high school graduations play in the spread of COVID-19, Smith said, “Fortunately, everybody (and) all of the schools that we’re aware of took the appropriate steps for their kids to have this rite of passage, and you have to admire that.”
Smith said it’s imperative that people who know they’ve been exposed to the virus, and people who have symptoms, do not attend public events like graduation ceremonies.
---
Low death rate
Morgan County has had a relatively low death rate for COVID-19, with one confirmed death. Smith said this could be because the majority of positive cases in the county are in people in the 20-49 age range.
“The good news is the majority of them have had a fairly light case,” Smith said. “Hopefully, folks have made a tremendous effort not to expose more vulnerable groups, which is the older folks, the folks with comorbidities.”
Long was notified Monday that two Morgan County Courthouse employees had tested positive for the virus, resulting in the early closure of the license commissioner’s office and the district attorney’s office. Long said the employees will quarantine for 14 days before going back to work. The courthouse will open at 8 a.m. today.
Long said people should think about others during this time. “You need to take care of yourself but you need to watch out for other folks, too.”
Bowling said, “We want to remind you to call your elderly neighbors. Call someone in your neighborhood and check on them today.”
As of Monday afternoon, the ADPH dashboard reported 20,590 confirmed cases of the virus and 714 confirmed deaths statewide.
To explore the Alabama Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19 and view the “Data and Surveillance” section.
