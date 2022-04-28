Morgan County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark touted road and park improvements as some of his biggest achievements during 24 years in office, but challenger Randy Turner says it is time for someone else to represent the county's most populous district.
Turner, 52, a Decatur native, said he is so committed to his third attempt to defeat Clark that he quit his job as an administrative clerk at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to dedicate his full attention to campaigning. He said he believed himself to be more educated and experienced than Clark.
“I’ve got a college degree and I know how to work. That should tell you something,” said Turner, who has an associate's degree from Calhoun Community College.
District 1 includes Decatur, Trinity, Priceville and parts of Somerville and Hartselle. Morgan commissioners must live in their district but are elected in a countywide vote. Turner said one of his priorities in the district would be developing more job growth.
“We don’t have any (new) businesses here,” Turner said. “We’ve got the same businesses that we’ve had for years.”
Clark, 58, said he would focus on improving roads and bridges in Trinity and Priceville if reelected to a seventh four-year term.
“We’ve got a bridge on West Morgan Road that we currently have in the pipeline to get funded,” Clark said. “We’re going to try to shut the road down this summer when school is out to start disassembling the old bridge.”
Clark said he obtained money from the Rebuild Alabama gas tax to pay for work on the intersection between Modaus Road Southwest and Old Moulton Road and for repaving on Upper River Road in Priceville over the last two years.
In addition to roadwork, Clark said, he has expanded softball and baseball fields at North Park in Priceville during his tenure as commissioner.
Clark said he will also direct attention to Priceville’s traffic and roadways because of the municipality’s population growth in recent years. Since 2010, Priceville's population has increased by at least 32%, from 2,658 to 3,512 in the 2020 census.
“At some point, I think Priceville is going to have to look at four-lane (roads),” Clark said. “The next 10 years, we’re going to keep seeing a lot of growth in Priceville and in the county.”
Clark said he also wants to install streetlights at every intersection in his district.
“We’re probably a little behind now from where we need to be as far as traffic signals, turn lanes and that sort of thing,” Clark said.
Turner said there is no reason Clark should still be in office after serving in his role of commissioner since 1998.
“Our founding fathers set (voluntary) term limits in place,” Turner said. “George Washington only served two terms; he could have served more but he chose to serve two.”
Turner said Clark should be completing more tasks as a commissioner than just roadwork.
“Doing roadways and pipes and stuff like that, that’s all fine,” Turner said. “We don’t have businesses or anything in District 1 and we need them.”
This is Turner’s third race against Clark in District 1, the first two coming in 2014 and 2018. In 2018, Clark won his sixth consecutive term by receiving 10,450 votes, or 68%.
Turner said he feels confident in this year’s election and said he has done more campaigning than he did the previous two times.
“I’ve put out more signs this year and have definitely made my presence known. People know me now,” Turner said.
District 1 was home to about 59% of the county's population at the time of the 2010 census. District 2, which includes Hartselle, Somerville and Danville, was the next largest of the four districts with about 22.1 percent of the county population at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.