A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy who underwent a small intestine transplant after being injured by a bull in the summer is back on the job.
Investigator Caleb Brooks returned to work Monday and will be doing light duty work as he continues to improve, said Mike Swafford, public information officer for the department. The 10-hour transplant surgery was performed in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 4.
Brooks was injured Aug. 16 at his family’s home in Somerville. His wife Madeline Johnson Brooks said they were putting hay out for their 2-year-old bull when the animal charged her husband. She said the bull lifted him on his head and rammed him into a tree.
Brooks underwent several surgeries in Huntsville before being sent to Ohio for the transplant.
Brooks joined the Morgan Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 2015 and became a patrol deputy in 2016.
