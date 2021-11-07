Dog owners routinely come from across the country to exhibit their pets at the annual Cotton Cluster show in Priceville, but the 2021 event this week will have an international exhibitor.
Koichi Sano of Japan, the founder of two technology companies, plans to show his Italian greyhound Villa del Mar at Cotton Cluster for the first time. The event begins Thursday and continues through Sunday at Morgan County Celebration Arena.
"He shows dogs all the time," said Susan Warren Brasher of Hartselle, who shows and breeds Italian greyhounds. "That's his passion."
Villa del Mar is 15 months old and just became a champion dog in Japan at a recent show there. Sano is coming to the Priceville show at the invitation of Brasher in between the Woofstock show in Vallejo, California, and a show in Ocala, Florida.
"He really enjoys coming over to the states," Brasher said. "He was at our national specialty in Wilmington, Ohio (in September). He was showing Villa."
Sano said by email that he has been a top breeder in Japan for more than six years.
"I came to the United States because I wanted an evaluation in the United States rather than an evaluation in Japan," he said.
The Cotton Cluster, hosted by the Decatur Kennel Club and the Huntsville Kennel Club, has been going on for at least 20 years, according to Jean Hairston, chair of the show.
Throughout the four shows in four days, 4,000 dogs will be shown, which is about 800 to 1,200 dogs a day, Hairston said. The show will run from 8 a.m. until about 5 or 5:30 p.m. each day.
Sano attended many dog shows in Japan. “I attended dog shows almost every week before attending a show in the United States.” He said that in Japan, shows are only on Saturdays and Sundays, but there are four in a week in the United States.
“For example, if I enter a dog show in the United States for two weeks, I can participate in eight shows. That’s the same as the number of dog shows in Japan each month,” Sano said.
This is Sano’s second trip to the U.S. to participate in dog shows.
“From now on, I would like to travel about 10 times a year. That’s ideal, but I’m thinking of traveling close to that.” This time, Sano is staying at a hotel in Decatur during his trip.
Sano said he has decided rarely to participate in Japanese dog shows from now on. “I want to attend dog shows around the world, but for now it’s only in the United States”
About 12 years ago, when Sano retired at age 40 from the two computer technology companies he founded, he decided to get a dog, he said. He started breeding Italian greyhounds two years later, Sano said. He said it became his hobby to show his dogs.
“My hope is to play with them (his dogs) and live happily,” Sano said. "Currently, I am surrounded by nature and live with my dogs. From my garden, I can see Mount Fuji, which is beautiful in Japan. Mount Fuji gives me a lot of power. I breed dogs to meet great dogs. And we confirm the result at the dog show. It's my complete hobby."
Hairston said there are 207 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club. At the Cotton Cluster, “you show for best of breed. … The seven winners will go in at the end of the day to show for best in show,” Hairston said.
The Cotton Cluster is good for the local economy, said Hairston. “When we have shows like this, this brings in lots of money to the surrounding area. Our exhibitors, they eat out, they go to the stores, they buy gas.”
