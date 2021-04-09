Hands Across Decatur will have an indoor yard sale April 16 and 17 to benefit its community warming and cooling center and Decatur Path Forward Center, and it is accepting donated items.
The homeless support organization will receive donated items Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 1025 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Decatur.
Non-broken items needed are clothes, furniture, toys, household, books, collectibles, sporting goods, appliances and electronics.
People can call 256-616-8210 for more information.
