Arrests
• Thomas James Flint, 38, 2120 Cullman County 1092, Cullman; sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Anthony Quinn Martin, 32, 1614 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur; possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Terry Lee Harville, 49, 3818 Lawrence County 434, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.