With a restaurant that “invented white sauce,” industries that are international leaders and a wave pool that was the first in the country, Decatur-Morgan County should foster its tradition as an “entrepreneurial place,” said Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center Director John Joseph.
“It’s in your DNA and we should embrace this. We should own this,” Joseph said Tuesday at the E-Center’s first community breakfast attended by close to 75 people at The Albany, an event center in what used to be Central Baptist Church.
While its first priority is as a small business incubator, the E-Center is one of the first in the country that has a long-term economic development arm that’s focused on bringing smaller companies to the city.
Joseph and Jeremy Nails of the Morgan County Economic Development Association are working on a joint plan to diversify the economy.
“We’re laying the groundwork in attracting emerging companies,” Joseph said.
The E-Center is fostering this culture with the nationally recognized Best and Brightest Initiative that brings young professionals to the city, MOCO meet-up, a program that creates friendships for young professionals, and the CEO entrepreneurship program for high school students.
Best and Brightest is a program that will pay $15,000 toward a student loan if the young professional stays five years in Decatur. It has generated $1.5 million in payroll for Decatur, according to Joseph.
Steve Seville, executive vice president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, said Best and Brightest “is an impressive example of talent attraction.”
A partnership of the E-Center, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Midland Institute and 42 other investors, Decatur-Morgan Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, or Decatur-Morgan CEO, is a program designed to expose students to real-world business experience.
The class is offered to Decatur, Austin, Priceville, West Morgan and Falkville high schools and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
Ellen Didier, president of the CEO board, said the program develops entrepreneurs.
“Imagine if just five students create five new businesses; that’s an economic base that keeps young professionals here,” Didier said.
Joseph said all of this is a foundation for a vision into the next decade.
“In 2029 when we’re knocking on the doors of 2030, our recruitment will be as if Amazon located its offices here,” Joseph said. “It will have the same impact with the risk spread out.”
Joseph said the E-Center has 44 clients working out of its Fourth Avenue Southeast facility. It has graduated five businesses in the last four months. The center is full but would only need additional space if it adds new programs, he said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said after the meeting he’s been impressed with the number of partnerships Joseph has created since becoming the E-Center leader in January 2018.
“He had the vision to create alliances with the Small Business Administration and UAH,” Bowling said. “These alliances will be really significant for our city.”
