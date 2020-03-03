A judge today upheld the constitutionality of a local law and ruled that the bulk of online sales taxes received by the Morgan County Commission must be disbursed to school districts in the county.
The commission had refused to comply with a Morgan County-specific law, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, that required it to treat online sales tax revenue in the same way it treats brick-and-mortar sales taxes. The local law allowed the commission to keep 5% of revenue it received from the state Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), disburse a small amount to volunteer fire departments, with the rest going to the three school districts in the county.
Hartselle City Schools filed suit Oct. 1, the effective date of the local law, and Decatur City and Morgan County schools soon joined the lawsuit. In a Feb. 18 hearing before Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson, the Morgan County Commission argued the local law violated Section 105 of the state constitution, which generally prohibits local laws from contradicting statewide laws.
The court rejected that argument today.
"The court concludes that the local act is fully within the Legislature's authority and does not violate Section 105," Anderson wrote. "Therefore, the county commissioners must do as the local act requires."
"This is great for all the students in Morgan County," said Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. "We'll be able to offer additional instructional opportunities. We'll be able to plan and provide for the future of our students in Morgan County."
Morgan County Commissioner Jeff Clark did not know whether the commission would appeal the ruling. If the ruling stands, he said it would complicate the county's budget.
"We're going to do the best we can with what we have. We're going to still try to do the things we're required to do, as far as keeping roads and rights of way safe, but we may have to do it with less people," Clark said. "We'll just have to task people to do more with less."
He said the county would likely have to limit major in-kind projects for schools.
"We're going to have to pick and choose what we can do," he said.
Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
