A former crime scene technician expected to testify in the capital murder trial of Roger Stevens can be asked if he did anything inappropriate with evidence in the case, a judge ruled Tuesday, and she delayed ruling on a defense request that the trial be held in a different county.
Stevens, 68, is charged with killing his ex-wife, Kay Letson Stevens, 64, on Nov. 14, 2015, the day after their divorce was finalized.
Prosecutors had asked Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell to prohibit defense counsel from referencing the removal of a ring from the Decatur police evidence room by former Decatur officer Johnny Lowery without it first being addressed outside the jurors' hearing. The ring wasn't related to the Stevens case.
Howell granted the prosecution's motion, with the exception that questions can reference the handling of evidence in the Stevens case. Her ruling came before attorneys began questioning potential jurors in the case.
Lowery, who is awaiting results of a COVID-19 test after being exposed to the virus, is now a code enforcement officer with the city of Decatur.
On Monday, Stevens' lawyers, Ron Smith and Nick Heatherly, filed a motion arguing that the trial should not take place in Morgan County.
"Due to extensive media coverage through television, radio, internet, as well as print and electronic media, there exists such prejudice in the community as makes it reasonably certain that a fair and impartial trial and an unbiased verdict cannot be had within Morgan County," according to the motion.
Howell ruled that she would defer making a determination on whether venue should be changed until after jury selection is complete.
Potential jurors wore plastic face shields during voir dire Tuesday, and were seated 6 feet apart.
A jury for the case is expected to be struck on Friday, with opening statements by the defense and prosecution to be Monday.
Howell last week dismissed two of six counts of capital murder in Roger Stevens’ indictment. The remaining four capital murder counts allege he killed his ex-wife during the commission of a burglary.
