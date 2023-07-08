Morgan County judges said the four-year-old pretrial release program is a benefit to the community and ankle monitors enable greater enrollment.
“If that ankle monitor was not available, there are people I would not otherwise release,” said Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
District Court Judge Shelly Waters said ankle monitors give her a “sense of peace.”
“I would not release someone on their own recognizance for a felony if I did not have that to go to,” she said.
Of the roughly 300 people enrolled in the Morgan County Community Corrections pretrial release program, “about 20” are currently wearing ankle monitors, said Kim Thurston, director of the program.
Morgan County officials saw a need to create the pretrial release program in 2019.
“There was a need that was seen … some of these folks were sitting over there on a thousand-dollar bond and they’ve been (in jail) for 90 days and can’t make (bond), or maybe longer than that,” Waters said.
Elliott said the program was created, in part, after a federal judge found Cullman County’s bail procedures unconstitutional in 2018.
“Pretrial was created as a way to say how can we get in compliance with federal courts and how can we try to get folks working,” he said.
Elliott said jail overcrowding and difficulty staffing corrections officer positions also played a role in the program’s creation.
“We wanted to bear in mind, how do we keep the community safe at large and navigate that,” Elliott said.
“(The program) is a lot more than just a hammer,” Waters added. “If you want some help with GED classes or English classes or job skills, etcetera, it offers additional services that just helps folks get along on a day-to-day basis.”
Compliance while enrolled in the pretrial release program ultimately has a bearing on a defendant’s case, Elliott said.
“If they show up to court and they’ve had a stable job for a year and they’re paying their court-ordered monies, taking care of their kids, things like that, the District Attorney’s Office will take that into effect when it comes to settlement negotiations,” said Elliott. “That’s also something judges will take into effect at sentencing.”
Thurston said ankle monitors are typically used on defendants with a high bond.
“Ankle monitors are used if there are concerns over the defendant being a flight risk, or if there are concerns with them having contact with an alleged victim in a case,” Elliott said. “In some cases, I’ve used the monitors to put a curfew on people.”
“Hopefully by the fact that (defendants) know there’s that extra level of supervision, they have an extra reminder to be compliant and follow the law and follow the requirements of pretrial — in some cases (drug) treatment, as well,” Elliott added.
Elliott believes ankle monitors can help people walk the straight-and-narrow while awaiting trial.
“If we see them at an address belonging to somebody they don’t need to be around, someone who is not going to promote sobriety or is active in a crime — why are you over there when you don’t need to be?” Elliott said. “There are some benefits that come along with that.”
Community Corrections staff are responsible for applying ankle monitors to court-ordered pretrial defendants and keeping track of the data, Thurston said.
A website portal monitors the data and sends email alerts, according to Thurston. “One employee is in charge of supervising all pretrial ankle monitors.”
Thurston said defendants are responsible for the cost of the monitor at $7 a day; however, they are not penalized if they can’t afford it.
“We’re not going to seek revocation solely based on the inability to pay,” she said. “We do a risk/needs assessment to see what needs we can meet, because our goal is to keep them out of jail.”
All pretrial release participants are also responsible for a $40-per-month supervision fee, Thurston said. They also must report to Community Corrections “weekly, biweekly, or monthly depending on the charge.”
“We’ve seen a lot of success out of the program,” Thurston added.
How do ankle monitors work?
Community Corrections uses a third-party company called ProntoTrak, headquartered in Cumming, Georgia, for their ankle monitors, according to Thurston.
ProntoTrak provides the system, the technical expertise and the training, according to ProntoTrak account executive Darryl Fulton. The actual ankle monitoring device is manufactured by a Houston company called Securus Monitoring, Fulton said; Securus Monitoring also hosts the monitoring software on servers in Dallas.
The device, called a BLUtag, is a “one-piece GPS solution” with “50 plus” hours of battery life, according to Securus Monitoring’s website.
“The GPS operates a lot like your phone or your Garmin,” Fulton said. “The more (GPS) satellites it hears, the more accurate it’s going to be.”
The monitor tracks one location data point every minute and typically transmits that data, via cell network, every 10 minutes, Fulton said.
It can use both AT&T’s and Verizon’s 4G networks, according to Fulton. “When it doesn’t have a cell tower nearby, it will store the data for up to 10 days.”
Location data is also archived “from day one,” Fulton said. “None of the data is ever destroyed by the manufacturer, so we can look back, years from now … if there was an old crime — that sort of thing.”
Fulton said the monitor has several safeguards.
“The ankle bracelet has a hypo-allergenic strap with two fiber-optic cables in it,” he said. “If they cut the strap, we know about it. The unit immediately sends out a tamper message.”
The device is also capable of being programmed with exclusion and inclusion zones, according to Fulton.
“Everything is automatic,” he said. “If the device goes into the exclusion zone, it triggers an alert, and that notification automatically goes to officers.”
Fulton said inclusion zones are useful for curfews. “For example, they may have to be inside the inclusion zone at certain times.”
Elliott said he’s implemented ankle monitor curfews on defendants in the past.
“We don’t have to have officers going to wake (the defendant) at 2 a.m. to see if they’re where they’re supposed to be,” he said. “We’ve got an ankle monitor that tells us that.”
Ankle monitors are also used by the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, according to Juvenile Chief Probation Officer Michelle Birdwell and Alabama Department of Corrections Public Information Manager Kelly Betts.
The Juvenile Probation Office uses a device called TrackerPAL made by SecureAlert headquartered in Sandy, Utah, according to Birdwell.
The TrackerPAL also uses GPS location data and sends notifications to applications on probation officers’ phones and laptops, according to Birdwell.
“It’s especially useful for things like house arrest,” Birdwell said. “It’s also good for tracking school attendance.”
Birdwell said fewer than 10 juveniles out of roughly 200 currently on probation in Morgan County are wearing the TrackerPAL.
According to a media advisory issued by ADOC on Jan. 31, inmates released to mandatory supervision are outfitted with ankle monitors. Statewide, there were 80 inmates on mandatory supervision wearing the devices at the time of the advisory.
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Decatur field office could not be reached for comment.
