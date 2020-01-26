This is the first in a series to run on Sundays focusing on the four candidates seeking the GOP nomination for Morgan County District Judge Place 3.
Decatur attorney Kevin Kusta points to his 16 years of experience working with a mix of cases in Morgan County District Court as being what sets him apart from his opponents in the race for District Judge Place 3.
“When it comes down to the job that we’re running for, I am the one that handles every aspect of district court,” said Kusta, an attorney with Ball & Kusta PC for more than 15 years. “Most of my practice is in district court. I can walk in on Day One and do every aspect of it.”
He said he now has pending child support, criminal, civil, traffic and juvenile cases in district court alone. His areas of practice also include cases in circuit and probate courts.
“I’m by far the most diversified of the candidates,” Kusta said. “You need that experience in order to do district court because you do a very diversified practice.”
Five candidates have qualified for the Place 3 race to fill the seat being vacated by Charles Langham, who is unable to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit for judges.
Kusta, city of Decatur prosecutor Emily Baggett and attorneys Patrick Caver and Ta'Kisha Guster Gholston will be on the ballot in the March 3 Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the Nov. 3 general election.
The last day to register to vote electronically at alabamavotes.gov is Feb. 17, which is President’s Day, said Kate Terry, director of elections and chief clerk in the Morgan County Probate Office. The last day to hand-deliver a voter registration form is Feb. 14, and the last day to vote absentee is Feb. 27.
District judges hear a variety of cases, Kusta said, and “I handle all the different types of cases that they are going to face. I handle evictions, I handle small claims, I handle district civil cases.”
Kusta, 42, said some of his most rewarding cases are adoptions, which are handled in probate court.
“I like to see those families get put together,” he said. “What’s rewarding is to see that you’ve helped people along the way.”
Kusta said one of his priorities as a judge would be to “make sure everybody feels that they’re getting a fair chance, that they’re being heard, that you’re willing to listen to them. I’ve found that people just want to be heard, and I think that’s very important to do."
“I believe that we need to make sure that if you commit a crime, you get a proper punishment and the victims end up getting reimbursed,” he said.
Kusta said he had no major plans for changes he would make in the court.
“I’m really happy with the system that we have," he said. "I’m very impressed with our judges. I feel they are doing everything that needs to be done.”
He said he’s motivated to seek the judgeship because he’s observed how helpful that court can be.
“I’ve seen that the district court system has helped a lot of families, a lot of people,” he said. “I’ve seen where we’ve brought families back together, I’ve seen where we’ve put kids in forever families.
“District court is the court that most people have their dealings with. I’ve seen people who were going on the wrong track and they were able to get back on the right track. I feel like that is where God has sent me, to try to help these people get back on their footing.”
