Over the objection of the defendant, a 5-year-old capital murder case is set to be the first trial in Morgan County after a six-month statewide suspension of jury trials due to the pandemic.
In an order last week denying the motion of defendant Roger Dale Stevens to delay the trial, Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell outlined precautions for selecting jurors.
Stevens, 68, who is charged with killing his ex-wife two days after their divorce in 2015, had objected to the constitutionality of his trial taking place during a pandemic. In a motion filed by his lawyers, Stevens said the health risks associated with a jury trial and the restrictions necessary to protect people in the courtroom violate his constitutional rights.
Howell denied Stevens’ motion to continue the trial, which remains set on Sept. 14, but granted his motion to expand the jury pool amid concerns about the publicity of the case and jurors' response to summonses during a pandemic.
“We’ve met extensively with the judges, especially Judge Howell, and defense attorneys to formulate a plan that will best offer protection for potential jurors,” said District Attorney Scott Anderson. “I feel that we have a good plan. We’re more educated about the virus now and, with the measures that will be put in place, I think we can offer everybody safety.”
According to Howell’s order, summonses are to be issued to 360 potential jurors, with 90 jurors to report for qualification at four separate times over two days, Sept. 14 and 15. Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said that all the summonses have been sent for the Stevens case.
The trial is expected to start Sept. 21.
Howell said in her order that a new online juror summons method won’t be used, “as it has only recently been implemented and not yet fully tested.”
A confidential questionnaire to be given to potential jurors when they report for service and to be used only in this case asks if they have symptoms associated with the virus, if they’re now positive for the virus or caring for a family member or loved one who has tested positive. It also will ask if they’re afraid to be in a room with a large group of people.
There are already a number of safety measures in place: Plexiglass barriers are installed in courtrooms and seating is marked to indicate adequate social distancing. Contactless hand sanitizer stations are set up around the courthouse and signs recommend that no more than two people at a time use elevators. Masks are available for people entering the courthouse who don’t have one, Priest said.
“We’re in unprecedented times,” he said. “I think it’s impossible to assuage everyone’s concerns, but I do believe we are doing the best we can under the circumstances.”
Anderson is hoping to resolve several older cases this year.
A trial is scheduled Sept. 28 for Lisa Lesher, who was charged in 2017 with four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, sexual torture/abuse, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy — all for alleged crimes against her daughter and stepdaughter a decade earlier. Her husband Michael Lesher, convicted of eight felony sex crimes against his stepdaughter and daughter, was sentenced in May 2019 to 438 years in prison.
“The (circuit court) judges have given us two weeks in December to set some cases,” Anderson said. “We’re going to move forward with some of the older cases.”
