A Morgan County jury deliberated about four hours today before finding Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, of Decatur, guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of his cousin Jarmaine Cardell Jones, 27, of North Courtland.
Defense attorney Brent Woodall said his team is planning an appeal.
Circuit Judge Charles Elliott set a sentencing date of 9 a.m. Dec. 15.
Fuqua will remain in Morgan County Jail until the sentencing.
