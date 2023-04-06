Kellie Sims realized she wanted to work with special needs individuals while she was a student at Athens State doing a volunteer project.
“We had a little program over there that we helped with Special Olympics,” Sims said. "I knew then, it stuck with me then. And you have to have a heart for it.
“I just have a heart for these guys because they’re people."
She has spent most of her 26-year career with Decatur Parks and Recreation working with developmentally disabled individuals. She briefly moved away from that role for administrative jobs but decided to take a pay cut last year so she could could return to her position as coordinator of therapeutics, which is for adults with special needs.
“That just wasn’t me," Sims, 50, said of her previous role as recreation manager for Parks and Rec. "This is me. So, I stepped out of that and came back to this.”
It was a logical move, according to Kathy Malone.
"I really do believe it's her calling," Malone said Thursday while her daughter, Katelyn, 22, and about 40 other clients in the therapeutics program participated in a drum class organized by Sims.
Kathy Malone said if participants in the therapeutics program don't show up for an extended time, Sims will call and tell them they're missed. That's in sharp contrast to much of life, Malone said, where "these kids are just thrown to the side."
The Decatur Civitan Club honored Sims this week by presenting her its Servant’s Heart Award. Civitan President Kathy Clark said the award is given annually to individuals or groups of people.
“Servant’s heart describes someone who has a heart to help people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities,” she said.
Clark said Sims' willingness to accept a pay cut impressed Civitan members.
“Anybody who would take a huge salary cut to help the disabled, the disadvantaged, the handicapped, has a heart to help people,” Clark said. “We said that was somebody with a real servant’s heart; she wants to serve."
Allison Randolph is the senior administrative assistant for Centers for the Developmentally Disabled North Central Alabama whose clients all have intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities. She said she works with Sims to plan events for the individuals at the center. Randolph said Sims does something more important than that though.
“She makes them feel very seen and understood,” Randolph said. “She treats everyone exactly the same. One of the things our clients struggle with a lot out in the community is that they are kind of looked at as less than. … They just get a lot of treatment that’s not as kind as it could be, and Kellie treats them like every other person that she interacts with.
"She doesn’t really see their disability as a problem or as something to be solved. She just treats them like a person."
Randolph said they have clients who talk about Sims incessantly. She said Sims makes them feel good about themselves.
An Austin High graduate, Sims earned a degree in physical education/recreation from Athens State. Her first duties with Parks and Recreation didn't put her in the therapeutics program, but she got involved anyway.
"When I got on with Parks and Rec I ... always volunteered on my off days with the special needs. We had a therapeutics program then but it was … smaller than it is now. So my off days, I would be like a lifeguard for the special needs swimming lessons and things like that. ...
"About two years into my career at Parks and Rec, the (therapeutics) supervisor left. So I took it on then."
She briefly left therapeutics for administrative roles that coincided with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of therapeutics programs.
“I watched all the (participation) numbers come down and I was like, I’ve got to get back,” she said. “What has really touched me lately is (the program) was dead after COVID. We have built it back plus more and that has really been an honor with that.”
She said there are 288 clients who receive notifications about the program. Sims said special needs adults also travel from Limestone, Madison and Cullman counties, among others, to participate in the activities she plans.
“We coordinate activities for those with special needs after they age out of school. They stay in school until they are around 21 years old,” Sims said. “We get them as they age out, so we provide activities for mainly adults.”
Sims said some of their activities include bowling, swimming, golf and Zumba. She said they plan to restart an equestrian team soon. Sims said they are taking a team to the state Special Olympics in May.
“These are family to me," Sims said. "These guys call me if they need something. They’re just family.”
Sims and her husband Bob, who works for the city Building Department, have one son, Landon, 22. She said she has never regretted going back to her previous job in therapeutics.
“There’s never a dull day, no two days are the same, which I love that. And if you go in having a bad day, you’re going to see them and you’re going to be like, doesn’t matter; the bad goes away,” she said. “I could retire but I’m like, nah, I’m not ready for that just yet.”
