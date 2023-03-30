Noel King said he developed a love of the arts early in life while participating in elementary and high school plays and the Decatur High School choral program.
“Where a lot of people learned their leadership and how to deal with other people through sports, I learned through my involvement in the performing arts,” said King, 55, a Decatur insurance agency co-owner. “It has been important to me to get involved in promoting the arts because of the impact it had on my life in my younger years.”
King helped start the River Clay Fine Arts Festival in the city, has served on boards for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center and the Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation, and has appeared in numerous local theater productions.
For his volunteerism and influence on Decatur's art scene, King was presented the 2023 Miss Athelyne C. Banks Citizen of the Year award Wednesday by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, whose board he serves on and led in 2016-17.
King said the Banks award means a lot to him, especially after seeing the list of its previous recipients.
“I don’t know that I’m deserving, but I’m definitely appreciative,” he said.
The A.C. Banks award honors those who reflect the example of the longtime Decatur educator for whom it is named. Banks devoted 42 years to education, serving 29 of them with Decatur City Schools. She was a teacher and school administrator, including serving as Carver Elementary School’s first woman principal. Banks-Caddell Elementary is named after A.C. Banks and late attorney John Caddell.
The Banks award was presented to King during the chamber's 2023 annual meeting at Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront.
A Decatur native, King has appeared in community theater productions with the Bank Street Players, Dream Weavers and the Decatur Civic Chorus. Most recently, he was a member of “The Company,” a cabaret performing group that raised funds for local arts organizations.
Trudy Grisham, former Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation president, nominated King, calling him the “King of Decatur” when she introduced him at Wednesday’s luncheon.
Chamber members submitted nominations for the award, and applications were judged by a committee of past recipients.
“Decatur has a lot of wonderful people, but Noel was one that I thought of” because he has had a “tremendous part” in the city’s success at developing at arts culture, Grisham said.
“His name would float to the top as a person who has meant so much to the arts community,” she said.
Formerly with Harris, Caddell & Shanks law firm, King said he keeps his law degree active but he found that legal profession was not what he wanted to do. He is now co-owner with his brother, Brad King, of King Insurance Agency on Fourth Avenue Southeast.
Grisham, who works with or has worked with King on three foundations, said he has become chairman or president on almost every board he serves. She said one of the boards she serves on with King depends on him for a well-written notes that keep them on track.
“We’ll be trying to remember something that happened and in unison, we’ll all say, ‘Noel will have those notes,’” Grisham said. “He always takes care of the task at hand, and always with a smile and enthusiasm.”
King was instrumental in starting the River Clay Arts Festival, which came out of a Decatur Downtown Development Authority’s visit to the Kentuck Art Festival in Tuscaloosa.
Since its inaugural year of 2015, this juried art festival that’s held on Decatur City Hall’s grounds has become one of the city’s popular annual events in the fall. However, he recently rolled off of the festival's board.
“My skills really are in helping groups get some business direction by dotting their I’s and crossing their T’s,” King said. “At some point, once you’ve got an organization set up that’s got good processes in place, they don’t necessarily need that mindset anymore.”
His focus now is the Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation, which supports the arts school that’s a partnership of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.
He said he believes the ACA, located on Second Avenue Northeast, “is one of the best things to happen to Decatur in a long time because it’s been a catalyst for a whole lot of things in the downtown. I’m excited to be the part of a group that’s supporting it and helping it grow.”
Grisham serves with King on an ACA committee on Urban Art. She said he set up the request for proposal process so that “it’s fair and something that will benefit our community. A lot of communities are doing this and we want to be one of the best so that’s why he was asked to be chairman of that committee."
The Kiwanis Club of Decatur is also a passion for King, a past president of the club. He said Kiwanis has been key part of his civic involvement because it helped him adjust when he returned to Decatur in 2005 after briefly living in Birmingham.
“I greatly encourage people when they’re looking for ways to make Decatur home to get involved in a (civic) group like that,” said King, who regularly becomes the Pancake Day mascot. “That’s how you find your roots, give back to the community and really have an impact.”
King was also the recipient of the Decatur Morgan County Tourism’s 2016 Julian R. Walker Mr. Tourism Award and 2022 Good Neighbor Award as a friend of Tourism. The Alabama Art Education Association honored him with the 2015 Distinguished Service Outside the Profession Award.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.