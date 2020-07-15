Decatur attorney Kevin Kusta won the Republican primary runoff for Morgan County District Judge Place 3 with 8,453 votes, or 53.41%, in unofficial results of Tuesday’s election.
“What I do (in my law practice) is what I’m running for,” said Kusta, 42, who has campaigned on his experience in handling every type of case in district court.
Kusta will face Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the Nov. 3 general election. The winner of the general election succeeds incumbent District Judge Charles Langham, who is unable to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit for judges, for a six-year term.
Kusta’s challenger, Emily Baggett, 42, a prosecutor with the Decatur Municipal Court for more than 10 years, received 7,374 votes, or 46.59%.
On election night, 97.56% of the precincts were in, with all but provisional votes tallied.
“My goal was always to inform the voters,” Kusta said. However, the COVID-19 outbreak presented challenges for the candidates.
He did some door-to-door campaigning with his wife, Charly, and two children in towns from Falkville to Decatur, hosted a meet-and-greet event and mailed out a campaign flyer.
“I had to use a lot of social media,” he said. “The week before the election, I pretty much waved on street corners.”
Kusta celebrated with his wife and two children, parents, neighbors and other supporters at a coffee shop in Hartselle, a town where he did well in the runoff.
He had a 459-vote edge at the Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle, and a 282-vote edge at the Hartselle First Baptist Church precinct.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced on March 18 that the runoff election would be delayed from March 31 to July 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Baggett had cited her background in prosecuting and defending cases in district, circuit and municipal courts around the state.
She said she’s “extremely proud” of the campaign that her team ran.
“I’m walking away with my integrity and the professional standards of the State of Alabama Bar,” she said. “I’m going back to work tomorrow, serving the city of Decatur.”
Kusta’s immediate plans are to spend time with his family.
“Campaigning is hard,” he said. “It’s been tough on my family. I think we’re going to decompress a little bit.
“Then we’ll pull out the campaign shirts, and get ready to do it all over again.”
The starting salary for a district court judge is $125,018, according to Scott Hoyem, public information officer with the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts.
