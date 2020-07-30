A Lacey’s Spring woman died in a two-vehicle crash late this afternoon outside Morgan City, state troopers said.
Carmen Mealer Yates, 52, was killed when the vehicle she was driving struck a Ford F-250, said Cpl. James Corbitt. Yates was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Corbitt. The driver of the Ford, whose name was not released, was airlifted from the scene for treatment, he said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred at 4:50 p.m. on Union Hill Road, one mile west of Morgan City.
