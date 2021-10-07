Beginning Monday, for the next four weeks during daylight hours, the Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect the inside southbound lane of U.S. 231 to be closed at the bridges between Lacey’s Spring and Morgan City.
Weather permitting, Mondays through Saturdays, a contractor will be completing final grading work under the bridges.
