A pistol with three rounds of ammunition was confiscated from a ninth-grade male student at Priceville High by the school’s principal Thursday morning, resulting in the school being placed on lockdown for about three hours, according to Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams.
“There was no threat to anyone at the school or the community,” Williams said. “We don’t believe there was a threat or intention of using the firearm."
The student brought the gun to the school to "trade for other items,” he said, specifically “tobacco products.”
“We do not believe anyone was in danger,” Williams said.
The student was approached inside the school by principal Lewis White, who recovered the pistol without incident and called Priceville police at about 9 a.m., Williams said. He said the firearm was in the student’s backpack.
In a release, Williams said “both the student and the weapon were immediately secured” and Priceville police officers responded, arriving within minutes.
The student with the handgun and the ninth-grade student who had the tobacco products that were to be traded were released to their parents early Thursday afternoon, and they will both be referred to Morgan County Juvenile Court, Williams said.
In a statement Thursday morning, Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said “no threats toward students or staff have been identified” and the school was given the “all clear” and able to resume normal operations.
Elliott said that any reports of incidents that might compromise student safety are taken seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately.
