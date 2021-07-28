Several Cuban Americans from the Decatur area said the frustration with the communist regime in Cuba that erupted this month as thousands took to the streets of Havana is understandable and should trigger U.S. support.
“I feel sometimes like old news. Nobody talks about Cuba anymore because now they talk about Venezuela, they talk about other countries, but we are still suffering,” said Decatur resident Selma Sanchez.
The protests in Cuba over food shortages and high prices associated with the COVID-19 pandemic led to a violent crackdown by the Cuban government, which was followed by sanctions against the government imposed by the United States.
Thousands of Cuban Americans descended on Washington, D.C., this week to add their voices to the protests, tying their demonstrations to July 26, the date in 1953 that Fidel Castro led his first attack against the Batista government and a national holiday in Cuba. Castro ousted then-President Fulgencio Batista in December 1958.
“The Cuban people are uniting and they’re trying to bring to the public eye what’s going on in Cuba," said Barbara Camacho of Decatur. "They are peacefully asking for freedom for the Cuban people; they’re asking for human rights for the people in Cuba.”
Camacho was born in Detroit to her Cuban parents and now lives in Decatur and is married to Cuban refugee Javier Camacho. Javier Camacho fled Cuba on a raft in 1994 when he was just 24 years old. He had been arrested three times and imprisoned for over a year before fleeing for America.
He repeated the word “freedom” as the only solution to the numerous issues plaguing Cuba. Poor health care, a recent spike in COVID cases, and food and medicine shortages have sparked protests across the globe this month, with many protesters wielding signs that read “S.O.S. Cuba.”
The Camachos have the words “S.O.S. Cuba" written on the windows of their van as well as a Cuban flag tied to represent the regime’s grip on their homeland.
Armando de Quesada, of Hartselle, has lived in the U.S. for most of his life, but he hopes to one day return home to a free Cuba.
“The people are hungry, the people are sick, and now with the pandemic they’re dying and there’s no medicine,” Quesada said.
Barbara Camacho reminisced on the days when Cuba flourished and was known as “The Caribbean Pearl.” But those days are no more as communism has taken over the country and its people, she said.
“They’re tired. It’s been almost 63 years that this has been going on and they’re fed up,” Barbara Camacho said. “It’s gotten to the point where they don’t have food, they don’t have medicine, they don’t have good conditions, they don’t have freedom."
Quesada said U.S. embargoes on Cuba are not the cause of the people's suffering.
“Even with the U.S. restrictions, they should be flourishing because the rest of the world is trading with them, but the reason it’s not flourishing is because of ineptitude and mismanagement (by the government),” Quesada said.
Local Cuban Americans call for free elections in Cuba with more candidates from more parties.
“In Cuba, what we want is to be free, to be able to go to free elections, not like the last election,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez fled Cuba in 1993 at the age of 33 to escape the communist regime. She met her husband, Miguel Acevedo, in the U.S. He escaped Cuba in 1994 by raft.
Acevedo said the hospitals are in shambles despite claims of free health care. COVID runs rampant and Quesada said no one can even find an Advil.
“If you get sick in Cuba and you need to go to the hospital, you have to bring your own towel, your own sheets, something to put on top of you, your own bucket, your own soap,” Acevedo said.
Protests in Boston, Florida, and Washington have brought the issues in Cuba to light, but Sanchez, Camacho, and Acevedo call for continued U.S. support.
Many of them long to return to their friends and family still living in Cuba.
“I am still in very good health, and I would love to see a free Cuba,” Quesada said.
