Decatur City Schools set a district record for qualifying Advanced Placement exam scores despite complications from COVID-19 and the fact that fewer students took AP courses this year than in previous years.
Students districtwide passed a total of 314 AP exams, which Superintendent Michael Douglas said amounts to more than $300,000 in tuition savings for students who will apply their AP exam scores for college credit.
Douglas said in 2019, students took 772 exams and passed 252, for a pass rate of about 33%. This year, students took 758 exams and passed 314, for a pass rate of about 41%.
The highest score a student can receive on an AP exam is a five, and the lowest is a one. A three or higher is needed to have a qualifying, or passing, score.
Douglas attributed the almost 25% increase in qualifying test scores to teacher training initiatives and the strength of the district’s pre-AP courses.
“Our teachers have been through that A+ College and Career Ready training, and we’ve done a good job with pre-AP classes (and) setting kids up to be ready for AP courses,” Douglas said.
Although some students take AP courses as freshmen and sophomores, Douglas said most students don’t start until they are juniors. The pre-AP courses students can take during their first two years of high school help prepare students for the transition into higher-level courses as upperclassmen.
AP exams were administered virtually in May, nearly two months after schools were closed and students moved to remote instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic. Douglas said the high AP pass rate was somewhat surprising given the challenges students faced during their final weeks of school.
“We had some kids that had to retake the test because of a glitch in technology,” Douglas said. “Normally you don’t anticipate as high of scores … when you’re forced to take it digitally.”
At a news conference Friday, Douglas said the number of students achieving a score of five on at least one AP exam more than doubled, from 21 in 2019 to 43 in 2020.
The district’s average test scores were higher than the global average for nine different AP courses, including world history, physics, drawing and calculus.
“We want our kids to go compete globally, not just in the state of Alabama,” Douglas said.
Hartselle City Schools
In Hartselle, the number of AP exams administered dropped about 34%, from 436 in 2019 to 289 in 2020, while the percentage of AP students who passed at least one exam rose 12 percentage points.
Hartselle High School Assistant Principal Jordan LyBrand said the district’s transition to online instruction was a major factor in both the reduced number of AP exams and the increase in passing scores. She said online learning made preparing for AP courses more challenging, and the students who decided to take AP exams despite the circumstances were those who were well prepared.
“The students that were taking the tests were the ones that were very confident in taking the exam,” LyBrand said. “They were dedicating that time to just those classes and studying.”
LyBrand said the percentage of students who passed at least one of their AP exams rose from about 60% in 2019 to about 72% in 2020.
Information on Morgan County Schools' AP scores was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.