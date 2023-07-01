Commemorating Independence Day can feel personal for members of the local Sons of the American Revolution chapter. They are descendants of patriots who fought for freedom.
The Tennessee Valley SAR chapter operates from Huntsville and consists of men from surrounding areas who keep history of the United States' founding alive. The organization has a purpose of promoting education, commemorating Revolutionary War veterans, and spreading patriotism, according to current Tennessee Valley SAR President Mark Hubbs, chapter member since 2012.
“It is wonderful to be in an organization that is so unapologetically patriotic,” said Hubbs.
The local chapter was founded in the late 1950s by a group of individuals with a bloodline of patriots. The chapter currently has 208 members and is the largest Alabama chapter, and one of the largest in the nation.
Jim Maples of Huntsville, corresponding secretary of the chapter, has an ancestor, Sgt. William Pace, who was a member of the special honor guard with George Washington for most of the war. Maples hasn't completed the verification process for this ancestor yet. He was eligible to join SAR because of another ancestor, William Maples.
Jim Maples is working on supplemental applications for his other ancestors, including Pace. He said the process of a supplemental application is similar to the original applications members must complete to join.
Maples was also a recipient of the Minuteman award in 2021, the highest award a member of the SAR can receive. He is one of two recipients in North Alabama, according to Jess Brown, publicity representative for the chapter and retired Athens State University professor.
"We've got about 38,000 members and they give out a maximum of six (Minuteman awards) every year," said Maples.
Hubbs said the local chapter has a goal of discovering and marking graves of Revolutionary War patriots.
“One of our big missions is to find the burial spots for Revolutionary War veterans,” he said, “There’s more in Alabama than you’d think.”
Both Hubbs and Benny Hannah, a member from Madison who does public service and heroism awards for the chapter, have each found 13 of their ancestors associated with the war.
Hubbs said that he joined with Matthew Sparks as his verified ancestor. Sparks provided material aid to soldiers during the war. Hubbs also has 12 other ancestors associated with the war, but they have not yet been approved with SAR.
"I have only been able to prove one of them," he said, "Not only do we have to prove the soldier's service, we have to document every generation between the applicant and the soldier," said Hubbs.
Benny Hannah has proved all 13 Revolutionary War veterans from his ancestry, and he gives much of the credit for this to his brother, Wilson Hannah. Wilson Hannah lives in West Virginia, and according to Benny Hannah, he spends a lot of his time researching and discovering new patriot ancestors of the family.
Benny Hannah joined on account of Abuid Fairchild, a private in the North Carolina militia during the war.
Remembering veterans
When they discover unmarked graves of Revolutionary War veterans, the local chapter will make sure the cemetery is clean and hold a marking ceremony. At this ceremony, the grave is marked and the chapter’s honor guard fires salutes with muskets, which they also do at other “appropriate” events, Hubbs added.
Tennessee Valley SAR holds many contests and projects to get the youth involved. Three of the contests that they hold are poster, essay, and oratory contests. The poster contests are for around the fifth-grade level, and the essay and oratory contests are for older students.
There is also another organization called National Society Children of the American Revolution (NSCAR) with two local societies. The John Hunt society is in Huntsville and the Captain John Farrar Society is in Athens.
SAR also gives out JROTC awards for student cadets. “Cadets are recommended to us by their leadership because they have excelled in one way or another,” Hubbs said.
David Breland, director of historic resources and events for the city of Decatur, said he appreciates the SAR for what they do. “Those folks are keeping that history alive for us,” he said.
Breland and his department have been working with SAR on a “means of honoring” an important local Revolutionary War veteran, John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County.. Menefee was a war patriot and the first known judge of Cotaco County court, which is now Morgan County. He is buried at Menefee Cemetery.
Menefee is one of many Revolutionary War patriots that have graves in Morgan County. “Many early settlers of the town would have been Revolutionary War veterans and their families,” added Breland.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a chapter in Decatur. The Stephens chapter has a motto of “God, Home, and Country,” and occasionally work with Tennessee Valley SAR on projects.
Hubbs' application-to-joining process took around two months to complete, but he said that it can vary greatly for others depending on how much information they have before applying.
To become a member of the SAR or DAR, one must be over 18, have information on bloodline ancestry from an individual who participated in the Revolution and complete the application process, which can be found at www.sar.org/how-to-apply. Hubbs said "the more information that comes with them (applicants) the better and faster" the process is. He said if they know the soldier's name, the historians and genealogists there can work on proving his service and the names of the generations between.
