Some school districts in the state have moved to exclusively online instruction for the first nine weeks of school due to the coronavirus pandemic, but local administrators said the in-person option they're offering is the best way to meet the needs of all families.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district chose to incorporate an in-person instruction option to avoid locking itself into a fully online plan if schools could open safely.
“We just went by the Alabama Department of Public Health chart, and used that as our guide to determine what we felt was best, and the beauty of our plan is if (the ADPH risk category) gets to the highest level, we would transition (to online learning). But we didn’t want to be locked into full virtual if we felt like we could safely educate students,” Douglas said.
Douglas previously said the school system is following guidance from the ADPH, and if the ADPH were to designate Morgan County “very high risk” for COVID-19, the district would move to fully virtual instruction.
In an updated assessment released Friday, Morgan County remained at "high risk." Limestone County also remained at "high risk," but Lawrence County was elevated to "very high risk."
Morgan County school board chairman John Holley said there is no “one size fits all” solution to the problems the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. His school district will offer in-school instruction and two different virtual options.
“Our plan allows for families to make decisions that best fit their needs. Our primary concerns will always be keeping our children safe and making sure they get a quality education. We feel our plan allows families the best possible options while addressing their needs,” Holley said.
Hartselle City Schools federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes said even just a few weeks of in-person instruction could make a difference in the quality of education students receive if the district must transition to fully virtual learning later in the year.
“The research tells us that for most students, a traditional face-to-face interaction is best. Now when I say that, it sounds as if I am saying we’re going to be in school all the way through the end of May, no matter what. Well, we’re not that naive,” Hayes said.
Hayes said virtual instruction last spring wasn’t ideal, but it was helpful that teachers already had relationships with their students and knew their individual work habits and level of academic progress.
“Our goal is to be in schools long enough for the teacher-student relationship to be developed, for the students to understand the teacher’s expectations, for the teachers to understand where the students are academically and what kind of support they might need, and then if we have to pivot to virtual, we feel that virtual learning will be much more productive than it would be if we rolled straight into virtual learning,” Hayes said.
Madison City, Madison County and Huntsville City Schools will be fully online during the beginning of the school year. As of Friday, their county shared Morgan County's "high risk" assessment from ADPH. According to the Madison City Schools website, the district will move to in-person instruction “if COVID-19 rates drop to safer levels.”
Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said the district wants to return students to classrooms.
“But we need to make sure we do this right, both for their safety and the safety of our staffs and families,” Nichols said in a statement on the district's website.
While Madison County has far more cases of COVID-19 than Morgan County, its rate of infection is lower. In Madison County, 128.78 people have been infected by the virus per 10,000 residents. Morgan County's infection rate is 178.77 per 10,000. At 13.63%, Morgan County also has a higher percentage of residents whose tests came back positive. Madison County's rate is 8.94%.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson released a statement signed by 18 other physicians advising districts to “strongly consider” virtual-only instruction for middle and high school students during the first grading period. He recommended an in-person option for pre-kindergarten through grades five or six only if certain conditions are met, including the wearing of masks even when students are seated at their desks. Wilson also advised offering a virtual option for students pre-K through grades five or six.
“With the current level of viral spread and disease activity in the community, there is a considerable chance that cases of COVID-19 will occur among students and/or staff despite precautions in the schools, which could result in individual classes being quarantined,” Wilson said. “If classes are not stringently isolated from one another, whole schools may end up having to close.”
Jefferson County's rate of infection and percentage of residents testing positive for the coronavirus are also lower than Morgan County's. It was labeled "moderate risk" by ADPH on Friday, down from its previous "high risk" label.
Hayes said Hartselle City Schools is aware of the COVID-19 infection rates in the area.
“We would not ever want our traditional school opening to be viewed as something that comes from a sense of arrogance or dismissal of all that is around us. We see it and respect it and will respond to it if we have to,” Hayes said. “We’re not dismissive of the decisions that other city and county school systems have faced because this is a serious time and there is no light decision. This is the pathway we decided to take for our students as long as it can be sustained because we believe that the virtual learning that takes place after (a period of in-person instruction) will be richer.”
Hayes said changes in the COVID-19 infection rate could cause the district to move to a fully virtual format.
“We will honor the health care system around us, and our community … but if we can make this happen this is what we feel will be more productive for students,” Hayes said.
The first day of school for Decatur City and Morgan County Schools is Aug. 12. Hartselle City Schools will have a staggered start on Aug. 10 and 11.
Decatur Morgan Hospital was near its peak Friday in the number of patients suffering from COVID-19. It had 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including eight in intensive care and five on ventilators. Another 10 patients were suspected of having the disease but awaiting test results.
