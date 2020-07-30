The three school districts in Morgan County will receive more than $4 million allocated by the state for health and wellness supplies and remote learning devices, which local administrators said will ease the financial burden of COVID-19 on schools as they prepare for the upcoming year.
Decatur City Schools’ accounting supervisor Mandi Jones said at a school board meeting last week the district will receive $1,973,108 in grant money. More than $1.1 million of the funds are specifically for remote learning devices, Jones said.
“These funds have to be spent by December 2020, so we have to spend these rather quickly,” Jones said. By contrast, Jones said, the district has until September 2022 to use its previously received CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funds.
The district is receiving $1,160,652 through the Educational Remote Learning Devices Grant Program and another $812,456 from the Alabama State Department of Education Health and Wellness Grant Program.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district’s portion of the remote learning grant will be used on digital learning devices for students.
The district previously used money it received from the CARES Act to purchase iPads for every kindergartner, first grader and second grader in the school system.
“We’re going to take some of the CARES Act money that we had used to buy the (grades) K to 2 iPads, and we’re going to use this (remote learning grant) money to buy iPads and it’ll free up that (CARES Act money),” Douglas said.
Jones said the CARES Act money will instead be spent on desk shields and amplification devices for classrooms.
“We can free up the CARES Act to use for some amplification devices for the teachers, so that the kids can hear them through the masks, kind of like a microphone for the teachers,” Jones said. “Also, we’re looking at some … desk shields for the desks, for the tables that are in the classrooms.”
Jones said these devices will be available for special education and younger elementary students.
She said the health and wellness grant will go toward salaries and supplies for school nurses.
“That money is very specific for nurses, so we’re hoping to pay about four months worth of all the nurses' salaries with that,” Jones said. The district is looking to hire one part-time nurse and three full-time nurses.
“We’re hoping that every school will have a nurse,” Jones said.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said the district has 17 school nurses, but some schools require multiple nurses. This leaves four schools without a full-time nurse available, which Satterfield said could pose challenges this fall with the risk of COVID-19 spreading within schools.
Morgan County Schools will receive a total of $1,636,809 in funding, with just over $670,000 in health and wellness grant money and nearly $1 million for remote learning devices.
Interim Superintendent Dee Fowler said the Educational Remote Learning Devices money will be spent on digital learning devices and connectivity for students who may have limited internet access at home.
Fowler said the district will use the Education Health and Wellness grant money to purchase “health and safety items related to COVID.”
Hartselle City Schools will receive $783,608 in grant funding. About 60% of that money will be designated for remote learning devices, and the remaining $322,662 will be for health and wellness related purchases.
The state received funds from the coronavirus relief fund, which was established by the CARES Act, and allocated $170 million to the Department of Education to fund the Educational Remote Learning Devices and Education Health and Wellness grants.
