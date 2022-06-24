Prompted in part by a Texas elementary school shooting last month that left 21 dead, the Decatur district is building secure entrances for three schools this summer and both Decatur and Morgan County school systems are looking at high-tech sensors that detect anything from gunfire to vaping.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said he wants new security entrances to be built for Walter Jackson Elementary, Benjamin Davis Elementary and Oak Park Elementary to redirect outsiders to first enter the office or “check-in point.”
“There will be some noticeable changes in terms of security entrances that force visitors into the office area to be then buzzed out into the uncontrolled access of the school if they need to be,” Satterfield said. “Otherwise, they would stay inside a secure area.”
Satterfield said those three elementary schools currently have "uncontrolled access," with entrances that allow people to walk directly into the hallway. He said the other schools in the district are designed so individuals walk straight into the office from the outside.
"Take Decatur High, for example: When you buzz through that door, you can’t go anywhere past that reception counter unless they buzz you through,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield, a member of the governor’s school safety task force, said most school shootings have occurred because shooters had easy access that allowed them to enter the school.
“You don’t find situations, outside of one, where they shot their way into the school,” Satterfield said. “It was either they had unchecked access or a propped open door or something like that. There’s not been any cases where, at the classroom level, they defeated a closed, locked, barricaded door.”
Satterfield said it will cost from $25,000 to $40,000 "to get those entry points secure.”
---
Sensors
This summer, Morgan County Schools is installing SV11 environmental security sensors by Verkada in schools, using their audio enhancement funds. Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis said the district also received a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice in February that they will use for additional security systems this school year.
“I got a $496,000 federal grant called the COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant and we’re going to be installing this upcoming year in some of our high schools an alert system in the classroom,” Willis said. “A teacher can alert the entire school or the office depending on what it is. It’s broadcast ... not only in that school but also to the district office so we can start responding with 911 and those things.”
The alert system will be placed in all high schools except for Priceville. Willis said he did not have enough money in the budget for Priceville High, but he said it is one of the district’s most secure facilities.
“It was designed to where students don’t have to exit the building in order to go to other classes,” Willis said.
Willis said he was working on installing Verkada sensors in every restroom and classroom in the new West Morgan High School. The Verkada sensors detect and measure vaping aerosol by analyzing the air for environmental signatures and also detect noise, motion, humidity, gases, temperature and air pollutants. The sensors, which have a maximum detection range of 6 to 8 feet, will be placed on the restroom ceilings.
In addition to vaping and smoking, the sensors can detect loud noises from gunshots or other disturbances and temperature spikes or smoke from fire.
Administrators can view real-time data from the sensor on their computers.
Willis said he hopes to have all security systems in the schools installed by Christmas, but he is expecting supply chain delays.
Satterfield said he is looking into installing a similar security sensor in Decatur City Schools facilities called the HALO Smart Sensor. It monitors air quality and decibel levels in addition to smoking and vaping. Satterfield said he has not made any decisions about whether to purchase the sensors.
“It does various different things,” Satterfield said. “It has a keyword detection, it detects smoking, vaping, and it’s the only product I’m aware of that detects THC (the psychoactive compound in marijuana). It detects moisture levels and things like that.”
The HALO Smart Sensor does not record audio. Satterfield said if the decibel reading is high — such as from a gunshot or fight — it will alert the administration and specify which sensor has detected the noise. Each HALO sensor covers about 144 square feet.
Satterfield said the sensor alerts administrators about various issues within school buildings by reading moisture levels. He said last fall, a toilet fixture broke at Austin High School, causing a restroom to flood. It caused $60,000 in damages.
With a sensor, he said, "we probably would have saved ourselves because we would have gotten an alert notification that we had a high moisture reading in that restroom and we would have probably gotten (the water) cut off ... ."
