Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long on Tuesday said state law prevents him from requiring customers to wear a mask in the courthouse as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, but the Attorney General's Office and a local lawmaker disagree.
“I’m not making a policy that I can’t enforce,” he said. “We don’t have the staff to monitor all of it. We’re in a new lifestyle that we will have to adjust to until we get a vaccine.”
He said state law does not authorize the County Commission to mandate the wearing of masks in the courthouse.
Mike Lewis, spokesman for the state Attorney General's Office, said no state law interferes with Long's ability to implement policies in a particular building. He said the decision on whether or not to require customers to wear masks in the courthouse is up to Long.
“It’s a policy decision, not a law,” Lewis said. “But it’s certainly not illegal to require a mask to gain access to a building. It’s not a criminal act and there’s no fine associated with it.”
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, agreed, saying a state law authorizes the County Commission to "direct, control and maintain the property of the county as it may deem expedient according to the law."
Long said he will continue to follow Gov. Kay Ivey’s orders but is concerned about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health said Morgan County has had 775 positive cases including 320 in the past 14 days. There have been four Morgan County deaths from COVID-19, according to ADPH data and an official.
“This is a very serious virus. The numbers have been up because testing is up,” Long said. “People are getting out more. We wish everyone would wear a mask, especially in a crowd. I recommend people wear masks in the courthouse. If I’m in a crowd. I have a mask with me.”
According to ADPH data, an increase in testing has corresponded with an increased percentage of positive results.
Long said he will continue to protect courthouse workers from the virus.
“Employees are no longer sitting shoulder to shoulder,” Long said. “Every employee has been furnished with a mask, gloves and hand sanitizer.”
Long and commissioners said residents need to take more responsibility in fighting the virus.
“We’re individuals. We don’t need government regulating everything we do,” Long said.
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher agreed and said he wants to continue monitoring the latest COVID-19 numbers.
“Each person has to be aware of what we’re being exposed to,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you where to go and how to act.”
He said he feels some people are relaxing personal obligations concerning the pandemic.
“Traveling to the beach is very tempting this time of year,” he said. “We have to look at ourselves and be personally responsible. If you don’t wear a mask, I can’t make you put it on. Not to wear a mask is a lot of people’s preferences. It’s their right. I don’t want to take that right away from them.”
He said he no longer shakes hands because of the pandemic. “We all have to be personally cautious,” he said. “I am seeing people’s personalities have changed because of it. I would not vote to mandate anything at this point.”
Long said he has enjoyed eating at restaurants again, but District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said he is content eating at home for the time being.
“We haven’t eaten in a restaurant since this thing started,” he said about his family. “If I go to a store, I’ve got a mask on.”
He is concerned about the upcoming school year, too.
“I’ve got a child in county athletics and I see our numbers going up,” Clark said. “A lot of people are still getting sick. I think practice is OK. I don’t know about actual games and school though. … The school issues have me concerned.
"There is no way you are going to keep young friends 6 feet way from each other. Are they going to make children wear masks in a classroom setting? We’re not at that point yet, but we’re approaching that. August will be here before we know it. This next month will tell a lot.”
He said he prohibited his daughter, 15, from attending a pool party last week because of the threat caused by the virus.
