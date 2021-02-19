A roughly 10% increase in local sales taxes over 2019 and 148 new jobs created by company expansions were two bright spots for Morgan County during a difficult 2020, Commission Chairman Ray Long said in his State of the County address Thursday morning.
In a 21-minute speech streamed online, Long said the county was able to overcome many of the challenges it faced once the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March.
He said the tax sales increase “has resulted in more dollars for our schools and volunteer fire departments. Local businesses depend on our residents for support and Morgan County residents have responded,” he said.
The county’s unemployment rate was 2.2% in December 2019 and it spiked during the year with COVID-19 costing local jobs. He said in December 2020, the rate was down to 2.8%.
“We’ve seen job announcements by industries. In 2020, we had 17 companies announce expansions adding 148 new jobs,” he said.
Jeremy Nails, Morgan County Economic Development president and CEO, said many Morgan County industries produce goods that remained essential in a pandemic.
“The COVID pandemic has definitely impacted economic development activities, but fortunately most of our existing industries have adapted to the challenges,” he said. “Many of our manufacturers are producing essential products that keep our nation functioning during this time of uncertainty. …
"Companies are also still investing in their facilities and creating new jobs in our community."
Nails said the 17 industrial expansions in 2020 represented $135,429,000 in new capital investment.
John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, which coordinated the online event, said the economic advances in 2020 were not limited to industry.
“We’ve got some small businesses being built throughout the county,” he said. “Business in general for the county looks very promising.”
Long said the County Commission has three new buildings under construction. The main project, on Shull Road in Hartselle, which will house parks and recreation, aging, revenue and license offices. He said the complex will replace the building the county currently rents at Crestwood Shopping Center.
Other building projects are a license and revenue office in Cotaco and a new building for recycling in Hartselle.
“We are in the planning stages to start construction on a gym at West Park. Commissioner Randy Vest is getting plans ready so this project can be put out to bid in the next few months. Daikin America donated $160,000 toward this project,” Long said.
He said the county received a $250,000 grant to renovate and expanded the Falkville Senior Center, with work scheduled to begin in a few months.
“We are working with the city of Priceville to obtain land to start our own brush recycling and burning center. Once operational, we will pick up brush from residents on an appointment basis,” Long said.
He said he hopes to have the center in operation by the end of the year.
