Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long will give his State of the County address Feb. 23 at the annual breakfast held by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
The breakfast will be from 7:30 until 9 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront
Long will share his thoughts on the state of our county government as well as his vision for what's on the horizon.
Tickets are $30 for members and $50 for non-members. Contact the chamber at 256-353-5312 to register. Registration deadline is Feb. 17.
