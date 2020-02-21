Morgan County commissioners refused to comply with a local law redirecting online sales taxes because a statewide bill that local legislators voted for sends the commission the money, Commission Chairman Ray Long said Thursday, but some school leaders objected to his reasoning.
Long made his defense of the commission's stance during his State of the County address attended by 100-plus people.
"The (statewide) bill clearly says the money goes toward the County Commission’s general fund," Long said. "Every one of the Morgan County legislators voted for that bill.”
The three public school districts in Morgan County are suing to have the commission comply with the local law that redirects to the schools most of the online sales tax received from the state.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. was in the audience for Long's speech and disagreed with the chairman's position.
“I was very disappointed that the venue was used to campaign for that tax,” Hopkins said. “I was looking forward to hearing about the great things that our chairman and commissioners are doing in our county. … We see our legislators have created a law stating what to do with the money. If people don’t agree with that, they can vote their legislators out of office and change it. That’s the democratic process.
“Anyone who thinks online sales tax is not taking away from sales tax of brick-and-mortar stores is disingenuous. Historically, school systems in Alabama are funded by sales taxes.”
The crux of the legal dispute is whether the local law, sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, conflicts with the statewide Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) law. Under Section 105 of the Alabama Constitution, a local law can supplement a statewide law but not contradict it. The statewide law took effect as a voluntary tax on online sellers in 2015. The law became mandatory for most online retailers beginning in January 2019, at which point online sales tax revenue jumped significantly.
Since the beginning of fiscal year 2020 in October, when the local law took effect, the county has received five monthly payments of online taxes totaling $722,053.27. That money is in escrow while the lawsuit over its distribution is pending.
Under the local law, the county could keep 5% of the online sales tax for administrative purposes. The majority of the remaining amount would be distributed to the school systems based on a formula mimicking the distribution of sales tax collected from brick-and-mortar stores, and county volunteer fire departments also would receive a share.
Also attending the address was Decatur City Schools Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples.
“I was a little surprised at Chairman Long’s comments. We all know there are more people purchasing items online than ever before. Sales tax is sales tax whether it’s online or from a brick-and-mortar store. The online tax should mimic how sales tax is distributed,” she said.
Long said the Association of County Commissions of Alabama wrote the statewide bill that allows online companies to pay a sales tax of 8 cents. He said the state receives 4 cents, with 1 cent of that going to the Education Trust Fund. The other 4 cents is split, with cities receiving 60% and counties getting 40%, according to the latest change in 2019.
Long said no Morgan County legislator has ever voted against the bill, which has been amended four times.
“If you don’t vote against something, you must be for it,” Long said.
He said when the county received $11,069 from SSUT in 2016, “nobody cared.”
However, two years later, Morgan received $537,138 in SSUT money. “People started looking,” Long said. “The people in Montgomery realized the County Commission bill wasn’t a joke. They all wanted a part of it.”
In 2019, Morgan County received $952,141 from SSUT, Long said, with much of that now in escrow.
Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said educators view online sales taxes similarly to brick-and-mortar sales taxes.
"Schools are funded by sales tax," she said. "Online sales tax has increased. Brick-and-mortar stores are closing. ... Sales tax is so vital to our students."
Long said sales tax collected from local brick-and-mortar stores was up 6.6% in 2019. “Nobody has seen a decrease in sales tax funds,” he added. “We use this money just like the other 66 counties in the state do. We use it to operate county government.”
He said revenue has increased from a few tax abatements that are ending, property tax collections from new housing, new vehicle tags and court fees. All of those help pay for general fund needs.
He said general fund expenses also are rising. He said pay raises for sheriff's deputies and jailers of about $2 an hour and a 2% cost of living adjustment and 1.5% merit raise were necessary to keep the county from losing workers to the new companies locating in north Alabama.
He said the general fund also assists needs of volunteer fire departments, libraries, chambers of commerce, tourism and NARCOG.
“Our department heads spend money wisely,” Long said.
He said the general fund reserve was basically empty when he took office in 2010 and now has a balance of $5.8 million. “We had to have everybody on board for us to climb out of the hole we were in. Now, Morgan County is in the best financial shape it has been in, in at least the past 22 years,” he said.
In other issues in his speech:
• Long encouraged everybody to participate in the 2020 census. He said many state and federal financial decisions are based on population.
“If we miss out this year on getting the accurate number for Morgan County, it will be 10 years before we can correct it.”
• He said results on a feasibility study on a downtown parking deck should be known in June.
“We would love to have apartments, retail and restaurants across the street from the courthouse. We met with a developer a few weeks ago who seemed fairly interested,” he said. “We’re still researching our options. That land is very valuable and needs more than just a parking deck on it.”
What commission chairman didn't say is that he and the commissioners have arrogantly violated their oath of office by not abiding by a local act, that is law. It is humorous that he agrees with the state law which says the money will go to the commission, but not with the local act. A law is law, and it does not matter if one or a group disagrees with the law, it must be followed. What should have been done is to follow the law, and then file suit in court. But it's all about money so they chose not to follow the law, and to put the money in an account and should they win the law suit look at all the cash they will get. The state of the county address isn't the appropriate place to discuss this dispute, it is in the hands of the court. That is where it should and has been discussed. it should stay that way, and this was not the appropriate forum.
