While initially volunteering as a Girl Scouts troop leader because that was the only way her daughters could continue in the program, Angela Patterson has since realized that all the scouts in her troop need a cheerleader in life.
Patterson, 46, has two daughters — Victoria, 17, and Veronica, 15, — who have been in scouts since they were in kindergarten.
“My girls needed a troop leader for another level, and no one was volunteering. They were like, 'Well, we need somebody.' So, I’m somebody.”
There was a lot of training involved, Patterson said, and it requires a willingness to lead. Patterson said the training used to be in person, but now is online.
Patterson, now in her 11th year as a Girl Scout leader, believes she is making a difference in her scouts’ lives.
“There are a lot of girls out there that don’t have positive females in their lives," she said. "They don’t have that cheerleader, the person that says, 'The sky’s the limit. There’s nothing you cannot do.'"
Patterson said she has known girls that only speak when spoken to because they view that as their role.
“We have girls who don’t have someone telling them they can do anything, and that kind of positivity they need to dream dreams. Why have a dream if you couldn’t possibly try to reach it?” Patterson said.
Tears came to Patterson’s eyes as she described the hope she gains from girls she describes as amazing.
In the past, Patterson led troops her daughters were in and troops for other grade levels, but now she only leads Troop 10067. It's for girls in grades 9-12, including her daughters, and meets at The Church at Stone River in Decatur.
She said that sometimes being the troop leader of your daughters is complicated because "they feel picked on. Or you call on them more because you know you’ll get an answer from them.”
Victoria said having her mom as her leader is kind of weird.
“It’s like having a teacher that teaches you the ways of Girl Scouts, but lets you do these cool things,” Victoria said.
Weird or not, Victoria said she enjoys having her mother as a troop leader.
“When we do badges, she lets us pick our own badges and whenever we need to buckle down and do some of these other badges, she’s like, ‘All right girls, I know we were supposed to do something else, but now we’ve got to buckle down and do these real quick.’”
The scouting program starts with Daisies in kindergarten and first grade and goes through Seniors in grades 9 and 10 and Ambassadors in grades 11 and 12.
Patterson's troop consists of Seniors and Ambassadors.
“They get to choose how our troop is run; it’s their troop," Patterson said. "At this age level, the girls, they choose what badges they want to earn.”
Because of their age, the girls in Patterson's troop have more autonomy.
“They choose who’s going to lead them. Sometimes I lead them. Sometimes being a leader is also knowing when to delegate things out," Patterson said. "Mainly I’m just a manager; the girls are the bosses.”
Victoria said having her mom as her troop leader has helped her.
“She has helped me express myself more because I’m rather shy talking to people, so (Girl Scouts) helped me get out of my shell a little more,” Victoria said.
There are 10 girls in Patterson’s troop, about five of whom come regularly. The troop meets twice a month for two hours.
After so many years, Patterson is still a troop leader because she told the girls she will stay with them until the end.
“As long as the girls still want to do Girl Scouts — and I’m not referring to my two, I’m talking about the other girls in the troop — I committed to all of them that I will stay with them until they graduate,” she said.
Veronica, Patterson’s youngest, is in ninth grade. Patterson wants to at least be a troop leader until Veronica graduates high school. After that, “I don’t know that I want to lead a troop anymore, but I don’t want to just leave either.”
“I want to help train new leaders. … I want to be a support system for them. … I could be a substitute leader,” Patterson said, and she looks forward to continuing to help with events.
