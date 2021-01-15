Charles Langham, retiring Morgan County juvenile/district judge, was in a local store last week when he saw a young woman there who had been placed with her aunt in a child custody case.
“She was doing really well,” Langham said. “She thanked me for helping make a difference in her life.”
Langham has been approached over the years by people who want to show him photographs of children they adopted, or share the accomplishments of their children, in cases in which he was involved.
“Often we don’t know what happens when people leave our courtroom, and then they’ll come up to you, remind you that you were involved and thank you for what you did for them,” said Langham, who was clearing out his third-floor office this week in between hearings. He retires as district judge today.
“Making a difference in children’s lives — that’s been the most rewarding part of my job as a juvenile/district judge,” Langham said. “There’s no question about that.”
At 71, Langham has been a district judge since January 2008, when he was appointed to the county’s newly created Third District court judgeship by former Gov. Bob Riley. He and Morgan County’s other two juvenile/district judges preside over a variety of cases including child support, child custody, child dependency and civil cases.
“I honestly felt I had the temperament for the job and I had always been involved as a private attorney in a lot of juvenile-type work — child support, custody,” said Langham, whose legal career spans more than 40 years. “That’s what juvenile judges do so I just moved from being an attorney to being a judge because I felt I could make a bigger difference by being a judge. I do like to help people. It’s our responsibility to help each other.”
Langham said it’s also been rewarding to be part of reuniting children with their parents. “That’s happened, too,” he said. “That doesn’t happen as often as we’d like to see.”
There have been cases in which parents have had substance abuse or other issues, “and they got that under control, (the children are) back with their parents and all is well,” Langham said. “That’s most satisfying when you see that.”
He noted that the abuse of prescription medication and the use of illegal drugs “probably constitute 75% to 80% of what drives the type of cases we hear in juvenile court. It’s very sad,” Langham said.
That’s why he’s so supportive of the work of Morgan County Drug Court, a voluntary criminal justice intervention program. It was launched in 2008 by Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson, who oversaw it until his retirement, and is now overseen by Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
Lainie Alexander, the director of the Morgan County Department of Human Resources for the last five years, noted Langham’s “tremendous compassion for everyone who is before him at the bench."
“He has compassion and a talent for listening and doing what’s best for children and families under the law,” Alexander said. “He was very instrumental in bringing efficiency between dependency and child support courts. That was a big deal for him.”
Langham received a bachelor’s degree in commercial and business administration and then a master’s in public administration from the University of Alabama. For a year between graduate school and starting law school, he lived with his parents in Pine Apple and taught algebra at Snow Hill Institute in Wilcox County to earn money for law school.
After receiving a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law, he was an assistant district attorney from 1977 to 1979 with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office. Then he went into private practice on Cain Street, across the street from the courthouse, until his judgeship appointment.
Langham said he’ll miss his “team,” including Presiding District Judge Shelly Waters; District Judge Brent Craig; his judicial assistant, Jackie Lansdell, who was his secretary when he was in private practice; and other judicial assistants and “my family at the courthouse.”
Waters praised Langham for serving the people of Alabama with “honor and distinction.”
“He has shown mercy and compassion when justice was warranted,” Waters said. “I believe that he has a clear understanding that not everyone in this world was dealt an equal hand and that most are doing the best they can. He always made his decision based upon the facts as presented and applying the law to those facts. As a judge that is his duty.”
Republican Kevin Kusta, who was elected in November, will begin a six-year term as Langham's successor next week.
Langham has “a keen sense of humor that has served him well and may have gotten him into a little trouble at times.” Waters said. “I am proud to call him my friend. He will be greatly missed.”
Langham said his retirement is “bittersweet because I’m excited in one sense that I’m entering a new chapter in my life, but on the other hand I’ll miss the daily routine of coming to court and trying to make a difference in people’s lives.”
He plans to stay involved with the Decatur Youth Symphony, Orchestra Sul Ponticello and Tennessee Valley Outreach, all of which he serves as a board member.
“I’ve taken up a new sport: pickleball,” he said. “And I try to ride my bike every day.”
He’ll also preside over cases when there’s a conflict and other judges have recused themselves. “I still feel that I have a lot to offer,” Langham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.