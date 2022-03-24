An 80-year-old Joppa man is facing a first-degree rape charge stemming from a 2019 investigation and is in Morgan County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, deputies arrested Donald Gurley Conley at a home on Hulaco Road in east Morgan County without incident involving the alleged sex abuse of a child under 12 years of age, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Conley is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
