A Decatur man was arrested today in Texas after allegedly making numerous threats to Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett and Puckett's family.
The Fort Stockton, Texas, Police Department arrested John Owen Compton, 57, on an outstanding Morgan County warrant for making terrorist threats.
The Sheriff's Office began receiving phone calls from Compton in mid-May, according to a statement it issued today.
"Over the course of time the calls escalated in frequency and severity of threats to Sheriff Puckett and members of his family," according to the statement.
The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant for Compton's arrest and received information that he was in Texas. The Sheriff's Office worked with Texas law enforcement agencies to locate him, according to the statement.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is in the process of extraditing Compton, who will be transported back to Alabama. Compton is charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, according to the Sheriff's Office, and he faces bond of $500,000.
“We take all threats seriously whether against the public or a constitutionally sworn sheriff who serves as the primary law enforcement officer of the county," Chief Deputy Chris Price said in the statement.
