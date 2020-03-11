A man was found dead after a one-vehicle accident west of Hartselle this morning, according to authorities.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said deputies found a white male deceased and entrapped in his vehicle off the road at Vaughn Bridge Road at Old Vaughn Bridge Road in the Oak Ridge community between Hartselle and Neel. Swafford said the department received the call from Morgan County 911 dispatchers at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.
The crashed vehicle is identified as a Volvo XC90 sports utility vehicle.
“Deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” Swafford said in a text message.
Swafford said the victim’s name will be released once family members have been notified. A
Other departments responding at the scene were Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, LifeGuard EMS, Oak Ridge Fire and Rescue and Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department. Swafford said ALEA will handle the investigation.
