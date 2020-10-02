A Morgan County grand jury indicted a man on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly used a truck to run into a Decatur police officer on Nov. 4, 2019, according to court records.
According to a police affidavit, Gary Bruce Locke, 46, admitted to intentionally striking Officer Robbie Willis with an F-150 pickup he was driving because he “believed Officer Willis was going to kill him” following a traffic stop for running a red light at Alabama 20 and Alabama 67.
An affidavit by Detective Sean Mukaddam said, “Officer Willis began the process of getting off the motorcycle when the driver of the F-150 placed the truck in reverse and began to accelerate toward Officer Willis. The truck struck Officer Willis and the motorcycle.” According to another affidavit, Willis discharged his firearm at the pickup as he was falling to the ground.
Police records show Willis was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
After a police pursuit, first by vehicle and then on foot, Locke was arrested at Interstate 65 and U.S. 72 in Athens. He has been in Morgan County Jail since in lieu of $100,900 bail. He was originally listed as living in Toney, but is now listed as homeless.
Locke wrote a letter in May to an unnamed judge saying that during the arrest his wrist was broken when handcuffs were applied and he had not been treated. “I was eventually X-rayed and they determined I needed surgery to repair the damage … and I’m worried about a successful recovery in jail.”
He asked to be released with an ankle monitor to recover in Huntsville. Jail records show he remains in the county jail.
Locke’s court-appointed attorney, Paul Holland, said, “We’re looking forward to taking the case to trial to show allegations of attempted murder are not true. We’re looking for his day in court so he can clear his name of these charges.”
Court records show a jury trial has been set for March 22 in Morgan County Circuit Court.
The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office did not return a call seeking comment.
Other indictments issued:
• Thomas Arthur Adams II, 31, Eva; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Sashe Jestina Agnew, 31, Danville; two counts possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Noemi Carbajal Aguilar, 31, Trinity; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Brandon Wayne Allison, 39, Lacey's Spring; possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles Nathaniel Balch, 40, Pell City; possession of a controlled substance.
• Skylar Nichole Olinger Beasley, 28, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.
• Evelyn Marie Belmont, 51, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• William Eugene Bendall Jr., 35, Decatur; third-degree escape; possession of a controlled substance.
• Stella Brannon, 43, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ian Cole Brown, 23, Vinemont; third-degree theft.
• Wesley Donald Brown, 38, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Bobby Dale Bukszar, 45, Somerville; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Alexis Dallas Burgess, 23, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Katlin Amber Burgess, 23, Decatur; first-degree theft; three counts shooting into unoccupied building or vehicle.
• Anthony Neil Cameron, 41, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.
• Cheston Jared Campbell, 32, Town Creek; possession of a controlled substance.
• Micah Clint Campbell, 24, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Quinisha Leann Orr Carter, 24, third-degree theft.
• Jeremy Antonio Chatman, 36, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Alexandria Shea Cherry, 24, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Adam Dewayne Clemons, 41, Athens; four counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Jordan Deroyne Cole, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Keith Cottingham, 42, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.
• Wyketia Latray Harris Crittendon, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Russell Dale Cryer, 31, Valhermoso Springs; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Jomoyco Ignatius Davis, 33, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Ted Dunaway, 41, Somerville; two counts possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Courtney Shanard Edwards, 33, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• John Edgar Ellis Jr., 52, Falkville; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason Terry Fowler, 29, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ava Marie Franklin, 39, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Lakeesha Thweatt Frazier, 35, Union Grove; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kristina Lynn Gambrell, 33, Decatur; three counts possession of a controlled substance.
• James Edward Goode, 54, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Scarlett Kristine Graham, 24, Falkville; third-degree escape, possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven Edward Greer, 54, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ranny Glenn Grimes, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kathy Lynn Haggamaker, 29, Hartselle; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Shannon Nicole Hansard, 43, Hartselle; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Cody Daniel Harris, 37, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Lynn Harris, 32, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Ryan Henderson, 30, Courtland; trafficking in controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance.
• Leaha Kay Hensley, 33, Arley; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Mavreceo Hernandez, 49, Trinity; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Dustin Wayne Hill, 37, Mulga; second-degree theft; third-degree theft.
• Lucas Allen Hitt, 41, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua David Hunt, 44, Lacey's Spring; possession of a controlled substance.
• Alvin Lee Johnson Jr., 27, Falkville; use of false identity to obstruct justice; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Meade Johnston, 38, Huntsville; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Hope Campbell Jones, 44, Somerville; five counts possession of a controlled substance.
• David Lynn Kelley Jr., 33, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Wayne Kent, 45, Lacey's Spring; possession with intent to distribute.
• Chandler Connor Korb, 28, Athens; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; three counts possession of a controlled substance; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Jeremy Lynn Lackey, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jesse Dale Lewter, 35, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Susan Annette Little, 40, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Justin Thomas Maddox, 29, Montgomery; possession of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Keith Matthews, 57, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Randy Marion McAbee, 56, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Michael Wayne McNutt, 58, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Gifford Eugene Melson, 49, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Heather Danielle Miles, 31, Decatur; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• William Lester Osborn, 52, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Catherine Burton Ottlige, 47, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband; possession of a controlled substance; drug endangered child act.
• Ashley Brooke Parker, 36, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Timothy Bryan Parker, 61, Falkville; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Spencer Edward Poludniak, 36, Trinity; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Jenifer Nicole Price, 33, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bradley Dion Puckett, 32, Decatur; two counts trafficking in controlled substance.
• Eunice May Pugh, 33, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Darrell Scott Raley, 51, Hanceville; three counts possession of a controlled substance.
• David Stephenson Richards, 58, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Samuel Lorenzo Ricks, 58, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 30, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles David Rogers, 50, Elkmont; failure to register as a sex offender; offender required to submit notice of address change.
• Jessica Nicole Ross, 26, Vinemont; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Donald Ray Rutherford, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Raymundo Santos-Garcia, 26, Huntsville; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Lecil William Skinner Jr., 50, New Market; possession of a controlled substance.
• Betty Nocole Pitts Smith, 36, Moulton; use of false identity to obstruct justice; three counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Justin David Smith, 33, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Obie Darius Smith, 33, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Mario Jamal Stanley, 41, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance.
• Sommer Lashea Starnes, 41, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Flora Riner Stephenson, 55, Somerville; trafficking in controlled substance; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Jeremy Taylor, 47, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Dennis Terrell, 36, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Hillary Jade Michelle Thompson; 27, Falkville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Richard Lee Thompkins Jr., 39; trafficking in controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jesus Nivardo Torreblanco, 26, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.
• John William Vasteenis, 57, Somerville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Samantha Leeann Vasquez, 23, Vinemont; third-degree theft.
• Earl Dwain Wallace Jr., 50, Hartselle; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Thomas Kenneth Ward, 70, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Lee Whisenant, 23, Cullman; three counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason Scott Whitaker, 41, Town Creek; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Johnny Dwight Whited, 53, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Johnny Dwight Whited Jr., 32, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Burt Anthony Williams, 45, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Deonte Martell Williams, 25, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Hoyt Alexander Williamson, 35, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Remington Alexander Wood, 27, Eva; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jennifer Beth Woodard, 46, Vinemont; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
