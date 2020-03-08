Arrests
• Donald Maurice Smith, 34, 900 E. 26th St., Jasper; first-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with cash bail set at $50,000. (Decatur police)
• Bryan Adam Burns, 33, 1730 Six Mile Creek Road, Eva; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Blake Pannell, 33, 1023 N. Seneca Drive, Trinity; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Priceville police)
• Jeremy Blake Garrett, 31, 134 McEntire Lane, Morgan County; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Allen Jackson Plunkett, 28, 530 Everett Jones Road, Hazel Green; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Meagan Jean Wells, 24, 1242 Beltline Road, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Logan Austin Buie, 20, 65 Larkspur Drive, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Ray Hollowell, 41, 2115 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
