Arrests
• Kenneth David Tittle, 45, 1496 Targum Road, Morgan County; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child and possession of meth; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $31,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christy Michelle Tittle, 39, 1496 Targum Road, Morgan County; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cecil Dewayne Dotson, 63, 801 Curry St. N.W., Hartselle; distribution of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,300. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.