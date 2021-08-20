Masks will be required in Morgan County Schools buildings and on buses beginning Monday.
Desks will be moved 6 feet apart, or 3 feet if there are space limitations in the classroom. Meetings will be virtual if a 6-foot distance is not possible.
Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said that schools will continue to check student temperatures at the beginning of each school day, maintain isolation stations, keep using disinfectant and limit the number of visitors in buildings.
The mandate came as a result of rising numbers of positive cases.
"Our numbers have doubled in two days," said Jeremy Childers, spokesperson for Morgan County Schools.
