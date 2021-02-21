The Decatur Daily is accepting financial contributions for Meals on Wheels in February. The goal for the annual appeal is $25,000. Contributions to date total $8,510, including the additional $1,230 below:
Allen and Peggy Jeffreys — $100
Marty Kent in memory of Liz Kent — $100
Ron and Bobbie Seibert — $100
James and Nancy Compton — $30
Gene and Nora Woodard — $50
Penn Church of God — $300
Betty Vaughn in memory of Dorothy Carter — $50
Anonymous — $100
First Baptist Church Anna Erickson's SS Class — $100
Central Park Baptist Church Dot Livingston SS Class — $100
John and Patricia Bradbary — $100
First Baptist Church Teague SS Class — $100
Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.
Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.
