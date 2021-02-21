The Decatur Daily is accepting financial contributions for Meals on Wheels in February. The goal for the annual appeal is $25,000. Contributions to date total $8,510, including the additional $1,230 below:

Allen and Peggy Jeffreys — $100

Marty Kent in memory of Liz Kent — $100

Ron and Bobbie Seibert — $100

James and Nancy Compton — $30

Gene and Nora Woodard — $50

Penn Church of God — $300

Betty Vaughn in memory of Dorothy Carter — $50

Anonymous  — $100

First Baptist Church Anna Erickson's SS Class — $100

Central Park Baptist Church Dot Livingston SS Class — $100

John and Patricia Bradbary — $100

First Baptist Church Teague SS Class — $100

Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.

Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.

