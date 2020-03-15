The Decatur Daily published financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during its annual appeal. Contributions this year totaled $26,966. Contributions listed today total $955 and include:
Pat Smithson — $100
Gary and Karen Capone — $100
Doyle Whitlow, Jeff Whitlow and Shelia Stewart in memory of Tom Collins and Robert Doherty — $500
Fay Gullion — $30
Michael L. Jones — $200
Mrs. J.H. Pounders Jr. — $25
