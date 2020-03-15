The Decatur Daily published financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during its annual appeal. Contributions this year totaled $26,966. Contributions listed today total $955 and include:

Pat Smithson — $100

Gary and Karen Capone — $100

Doyle Whitlow, Jeff Whitlow and Shelia Stewart in memory of Tom Collins and Robert Doherty — $500

Fay Gullion — $30

Michael L. Jones — $200

Mrs. J.H. Pounders Jr. — $25

